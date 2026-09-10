Attic Brewing's Czech dark lager to be available for first time since it won gold at the World Beer Cup

Attic Brewing will be pouring drafts of Common Nightjar on Friday for the first time since the Czech dark lager won gold at the World Beer Cup in April.

The 5.2% ABV beer is brewed with six different malts — including Pilsner, Munich, chocolate and roasted — and has a bit of saaz hops for a complex, low-bitterness flavor profile with a crisp finish, co-owner Laura Lacy said. It will be available on tap and in cans at the Germantown taproom.

Lacy said Attic has brewed the beer two or three times since the brewery opened in 2020, but this will be the first time it's been available since winning the award at the world's largest professional international beer competition.

"Over the course of brewing the beer before, we've gotten a lot of positive feedback about it and our team really liked it, so we were like, 'Hey, let's try to enter this one and see what happens,' and it ended up winning," Lacy said.

The World Beer Cup measures brews on appearance, smell, mouthfeel, taste, flavor, technical and style. This year's event was hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Lacy said the beer is served out of a Lukr tap, a side-pull faucet that allows foamy pours that are traditional with Czech-style pilsners.

Common Nightjar is richer in color and flavor than most dark lagers, Lacy said, but it also doesn't skew quite as dark as a stout or porter, which makes it a "different kind of experience to drinking a dark beer."

Attic will be brewing Common Nightjar more frequently after it won gold in a field of 117 entries in the international dark lager category. Lacy said the team held off releasing it until now because they have a brew schedule to adhere to and wanted to ferment the batch a little longer for a better taste.

"Getting to say that one of the best beers in the world is brewed in Germantown is a very special thing for us, and of course our team is so excited, too," Lacy said. "We always knew that our beer was was really good, it's been the top priority for us since we open the brewery, but winning an accolade like that just gives us a little bit of confidence that it is that good. We know it's that good, but the world knows it's that good, too."

Attic wasn't the only local brewery to earn a gold medal at the World Beer Cup. New Ridge Brewing Co. in Roxborough was first out of 61 entires in the American-style amber lager category for Just Like Himmel, and Wander Back Beerworks in Vineland topped a field of 156 brews in the Munich-style helles group for its Wander Back Lager.