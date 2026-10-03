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October 03, 2026

Laurel Hill’s Soul Crawl returns with flashlight cemetery tours on Halloween night

The Oct. 31 event will explore stories of restless spirits before ending with drinks around fire pits.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Halloween
Soul Crawl at Laurel Hill Cemetery Photo Credit/T. VanAuken

A guide leads an after-dark flashlight tour at Laurel Hill East. Soul Crawl returns on Halloween night with stories of the cemetery’s “restless spirits” and drinks around fire pits.

Laurel Hill’s annual Soul Crawl returns on Halloween night with flashlight tours through Laurel Hill East after dark.

The event runs Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7-10 p.m. Attendees will follow guides along winding cemetery paths while hearing stories about people who lived during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The tours center on stories about some of Laurel Hill’s “restless spirits,” with the cemetery grounds taking on a very different feel once the sun goes down.

After the tour, attendees can gather around fire pits for festive drinks before the night wraps up.

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General admission is $25. Tickets are $23 for seniors 65 and older and students with ID, $20 for Friends of Laurel Hill members and $12.50 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are free, and anyone 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance tickets are strongly encouraged, and online sales close 2 1/2 hours before the event begins. 

Soul Crawl

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Location: Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132
What to expect: After-dark flashlight tours featuring stories from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, followed by drinks around fire pits
General admission: $25
Seniors 65+ and students with ID: $23
Friends of Laurel Hill members: $20
Youth ages 6-12: $12.50
Children 5 and younger: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Experiences Halloween Laurel Hill Cemetery Tours

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