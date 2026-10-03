Laurel Hill’s Soul Crawl returns with flashlight cemetery tours on Halloween night

Laurel Hill’s annual Soul Crawl returns on Halloween night with flashlight tours through Laurel Hill East after dark.

The event runs Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7-10 p.m. Attendees will follow guides along winding cemetery paths while hearing stories about people who lived during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The tours center on stories about some of Laurel Hill’s “restless spirits,” with the cemetery grounds taking on a very different feel once the sun goes down.

After the tour, attendees can gather around fire pits for festive drinks before the night wraps up.

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General admission is $25. Tickets are $23 for seniors 65 and older and students with ID, $20 for Friends of Laurel Hill members and $12.50 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are free, and anyone 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance tickets are strongly encouraged, and online sales close 2 1/2 hours before the event begins.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

What to expect: After-dark flashlight tours featuring stories from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, followed by drinks around fire pits

General admission: $25

Seniors 65+ and students with ID: $23

Friends of Laurel Hill members: $20

Youth ages 6-12: $12.50

Children 5 and younger: Free

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