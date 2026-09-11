More Events:

September 11, 2026

'Utopian Hotline' brings an unusual message-for-the-future experiment to Franklin Institute's planetarium

The Sept. 24-26 Philadelphia Fringe Festival show combines messages from the public with interviews from scientists and students

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Fringe Festival
Utopian Hotline Provided Courtesy/Mitu

"Utopian Hotline" combines messages from the public with interviews featuring scientists, astronauts and students during performances at the Franklin Institute's Fels Planetarium from Sept. 24-26.

What would you say if you could leave a voicemail for people living far in the future?

That's the idea behind "Utopian Hotline," an immersive theater performance coming to the Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute from Sept. 24-26 as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Anyone can call 646-694-8050 and answer the question, "How do you imagine a more perfect future?" The anonymous recordings may become part of the show, alongside interviews with NASA astronauts, astrophysicists, astronomers and middle school students.

The project draws inspiration from NASA's Voyager spacecraft, which launched in 1977 carrying Golden Records filled with sounds and images meant to communicate life on Earth. "Utopian Hotline" takes that nearly 50-year-old idea and reimagines it through the perspectives collected for the performance.

Mitu, the theater company behind the project, will bring those recordings and interviews together beneath the Fels Planetarium dome during seven hourlong performances. The run marks the show's Philadelphia premiere.

General admission costs $35. The performance is appropriate for ages 7 and older, though it contains adult language. Museum admission is not included with show tickets and can be purchased separately for those who also want to visit the Franklin Institute.

Utopian Hotline

Sept. 24-25: 6 and 8 p.m.
Sept. 26: 1, 5 and 7 p.m.
Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
General admission: $35

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Experiences Fringe Festival Franklin Institute Performances

Featured

Eastern State Halloween Nights

Halloween Nights at Eastern State: What to know for 2026
Stock Image of a Casino Game

Enjoy a Vegas-style casino night while supporting local families

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Temple terminates $55 million gift from embattled board member

Temple Gift Terminated

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

The wait times at Pa. hospitals' emergency departments are among the longest in the country

Emergency Department Wait Times

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan teases a creepy romance in trailer for 'Remain'

Remain Shyamalan trailer

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Eagles

The top 10 Eagles storylines entering 2026

EaglesTrainingCamp-2026-Jalen-Hurts-4

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved