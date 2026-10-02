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October 02, 2026

Adopting healthy habits at 50 can lead to a longer, disease-free life. Here's a playbook to get started

Five behaviors have been found to dramatically extend life expectancy, including eating healthy and exercising regularly.

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Healthy Lifestyle Changes Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A Harvard study suggests five behaviors can dramatically extend life expectancy. They are never smoking, limiting alcohol intake, regularly exercising, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.

Spurred by a recent study showing that patients diagnosed with high blood pressure demonstrated greater intention to take prescribed medication than to adopt recommended lifestyle changes — such as exercising or eating a nutritious diet — my last column examined the forces that make healthy change so challenging, particularly for men over 50. 

My strategy: to give men a deeper understanding of the psychological, biological and social influences on sustaining a healthy lifestyle, so that they have a better chance of overcoming these forces and tailoring a plan that fits their lives. I concluded with a commitment to follow that by presenting the best evidence-based approaches for building such a plan. This column offers that.

A man who adopts consistent healthy lifestyle habits at age 50 can add an average of eight disease-free years to his life, according to landmark studies and clinical guidance from leading institutions, including the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Stanford MedicineA long-term Harvard study tracking participants over three decades identified five low-risk behaviors that dramatically extend life expectancy. They're collectively known as the "Big Five" core longevity habits.

They are: 

Never smoking. Expert consensus ranks quitting or avoiding tobacco as the single most impactful choice for protecting coronary arteries and lung function.

Regular physical activity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week — approximately 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Maintaining healthy weight. Keeping a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9 significantly lowers the risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

High-quality diet. Focus on whole foods, shifting toward a Mediterranean or plant-forward diet. This means limiting red and processed meats while maximizing fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

Moderate alcohol intake. Limit consumption to a maximum of two drinks per day for men, though most recent research indicates that drinking less — or abstaining entirely — yields the best health outcomes.

More good habits

Health experts also tout other habits that lead to longer, healthier lives.

Strength training. Though aerobic activity — such as walking or cycling — protects the heart, Stanford Medicine notes that your 50s are a critical decade to actively combat age-related muscle loss. Strength training at least twice a week — using weights, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises such as squats and push-ups — helps preserve lean muscle mass, maintain bone density and reduce future fall risk.

Prioritizing sleep hygiene. Recent data from university health networks underscores that longevity is highly dependent on mental and neurological health. Consistently achieving seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night allows the brain and cardiovascular system to recover, guarding against cognitive decline.

Cultivating deep social connections. Harvard identifies social interaction as one of the most frequently overlooked pillars of aging well. Frequent socialization and nurturing trusted relationships are strongly linked to lower rates of dementia and greater longevity. Others describe social connectivity as a profound biological modifier that directly influences mental health and systemic inflammation. 

To remain socially engaged, it's important to mitigate isolation. Retirement, shifting family dynamics, or the loss of peers can lead to social isolation. Actively maintaining strong social networks or joining community groups lowers the risk of depression and cognitive decline.

Purpose-driven engagement also helps. Volunteering, mentorship and group hobbies all foster a sense of belonging and cognitive stimulation — both of which are strongly correlated with decreased mortality.

Often overlooked factors

Our immediate surroundings have a substantial impact on long-term health risks and daily well-being.

Living in environments that encourage movement — such as access to parks, walkable neighborhoods and safe recreational facilities — is an essential driver for sustaining daily physical activity. 

Also, aging skin is increasingly vulnerable to damage from ultraviolet rays. Daily application of broad-spectrum sunscreen and wearing protective clothing reduces skin cancer risk. Additionally, maintaining clean indoor air quality and minimizing exposure to environmental toxins protects respiratory health.

Regular checkups and screenings

My previous column referenced the cultural barriers men face in attending to their health — most notably, traditional views of masculinity that frame medical care as a sign of weakness. Fortunately, those views are undergoing significant cultural change, with preventive care and annual physicals being increasingly reframed as a sign of strength and responsibility. 

While older, rigid scripts of manhood — centered on stoicism, emotional concealment and the "walk it off" mentality — historically drove men away from the doctor's office, modern definitions of masculinity emphasize longevity, proactive health management and self-preservation. Nevertheless, public health data and sociological research reveal that while the mindset is shifting, behavioral habits are still catching up.

Men ages 50 and older should make regular checkups and screenings a top priority, catching potential health conditions early — when they are most treatable. Key screenings to discuss with your doctor include:

Colorectal cancer: Routine screening typically begins at age 45 (or 50, depending on applicable guidelines) and continues through age 75.

Prostate cancer: Men should discuss individual risks and benefits with their physicians, with many organizations recommending that those conversations — or formal screening — begin at age 50.

Lung cancer: Annual low-dose CT screenings are recommended for adults ages 50 to 80 with a 20-pack-per-year smoking history.

Cardiovascular health: Regular monitoring of blood pressure — at least every two years if readings are normal — and cholesterol levels is essential for heart disease prevention.

Diabetes: Blood sugar testing is strongly advised beginning around age 45 — or earlier for those who are overweight.

Immunizations: Stay current with shingles vaccines, tetanus boosters (every 10 years) and annual flu shots.

Feeling overwhelmed? Remember that early detection identifies silent conditions — such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol or early-stage cancer — before symptoms appear. And if you value your independence, proactive management of chronic illness protects your long-term health, mobility and overall quality of life.

There you have it: a comprehensive, evidence-based framework for building a lifestyle plan tailored to your needs. One final piece of advice — don't do this alone. Enlist your doctor, spouse or partner, children, close friends or anyone else who can encourage you and help you stay accountable. Healthy behavior is a team sport. You understand the opposition, and now you have the playbook. It's time for action.

Louis Bezich, chief of staff to the co-CEOs at Cooper University Health Care, is author of Saving Men From Themselves: 20 Proven Tactics with a New Approach to Healthy Living for Men Over 50," and "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

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