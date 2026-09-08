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September 08, 2026

M. Night Shyamalan teases a creepy romance in new trailer for 'Remain'

The movie, which opens ahead of Valentine's Day, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor. Romance novelist Nicholas Sparks worked on the story.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Remain Shyamalan trailer Provided image/Warner Bros. Pictures

Jake Gyllenhaal falls for a possible ghost in the trailer for 'Remain.'

For anyone who's ever wished "The Notebook" had more jump scares or "Split" had a meet cute, M. Night Shyamalan has got a movie for you.

The director dropped the first trailer for "Remain," a thriller he developed with romance author Nicholas Sparks (yes, the "Notebook" guy), on Tuesday. In the film, reclusive architect Tate (Jake Gyllenhaal) travels to a tiny coastal town for his latest project and meets Wren (Phoebe Dynevor). She "pulls him out of his shell and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town," according to the official movie synopsis. 

MORE: Philly author chronicles 1851 standoff in Lancaster County that some historians consider the first battle of Civil War

"Remain" will open on Feb. 5, 2027, ahead of Valentine's Day. While Shyamalan wrote the screenplay, the Penn Valley native shares story credit with Sparks, who published a novel of the same name last year.

The trailer playfully pulls a bait-and-switch by opening on shots of Tate and Wren laughing over board games. "My Love Mine All Mine" by Mitski plays over the montage, until Wren whispers, "Why can't we be together, Tate?" He replies, "I think you know." Then she disappears from behind a curtain.

So is Tate dating a ghost? It wouldn't be the first time Shyamalan or Sparks delivered a twist with dead people. Form your best theories by dissecting the trailer below:


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers Montgomery County Jake Gyllenhaal Lower Merion M. Night Shyamalan

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