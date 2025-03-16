More Culture:

March 16, 2025

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly joins M. Night Shyamalan's new film

The movie, which is being made in collaboration with author Nicholas Sparks, will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment M. Night Shyamalan
phoebe dynevor m. night shyamalan Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Phoebe Dynevor, of hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton,' has reportedly joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming supernatural romantic thriller. She will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, whose involvement was announced earlier this year.

Phoebe Dynevor, of Netflix series "Bridgerton," will reportedly co-star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming movie by Philly-area filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

The project will be a supernatural romantic thriller based on an original story created by Shyamalan and bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks, Deadline reported. Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on the same original story, with both projects being based on the same concept and set of characters.

MORE: There are three new Philly crime shows. Which one is right for you?

Shyamalan will produce the film through his company Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks — who's sold more than 130 million copies of his books worldwide — will be an executive producer. Warner Bros is in discussions with Blinding Edge Pictures for theatrical release, Deadline reported. This marks the first time Shyamalan will collaborate with a high-profile writer on an idea. 

Gyllenhaal's involvement with the movie was reported in January by Deadline. Last year, he Oscar-nominated actor starred in the hit movie "Road House," which reinvented the 1989 classic action film, and also led the Apple TV+ series "Presumed Innocent." He's currently breaking box office records in Broadway's "Othello."

Along with her star-making role on "Bridgerton," Dynevor is also known for her role in the 2023 Netflix film "Fair Play." Her upcoming roles include the shark thriller "Beneath the Storm," as well as A24's dark comedy "Famous," alongside Zac Efron.

Shyamalan, who grew up in Penn Valley and often films and sets his movies in the Philly region, has created movies that have amassed more than $3 billion worldwide. His latest hit, "Trap," starred Josh Hartnett and hit theaters in August. It's available to stream on Max or Netflix.

