Chinatown’s Mid-Autumn Festival will fill 10th Street with lion dances, mooncakes and lanterns

Asian Americans United created the festival in 1996 with local middle school students. It offered Chinese Americans in Philadelphia a way to celebrate the holiday when they could not travel to China to be with family.

Today, more than 300 high school volunteers participate. Youth and young adults spend months helping coordinate the performances, games, art activities, fundraising and volunteer operations.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Organizers say approximately 7,500 people attend each year. Chinatown restaurants donate food, artists perform and local businesses support the celebration.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally a time for families to gather and give thanks under the harvest moon. Lanterns, one of the holiday’s most recognizable symbols, will be carried through Chinatown during the evening parade.

The festival carries added significance as residents and community groups work to preserve Chinatown, which was named one of Philadelphia’s most endangered historic places in 2023.

Sept. 26 | Noon-8 p.m.

Chinatown

10th Street near the Friendship Gate

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.