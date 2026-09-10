Ron Jaworski is leaving 'Eagles Postgame Live,' because he wants to cut down on broadcast work

Ron Jaworski will not return to "Eagles Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia this season, ending his run of four years on the show.

"I have decided it is time to cut back on my broadcast work and have made the decision not to return," Jaworski, 75, said Wednesday in a statement thanking his colleagues.

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The former Eagles quarterback and longtime broadcaster joined NBC Sports Philadelphia's pre- and postgame Eagles coverage in 2022 following the retirement of Ray Didinger, who had spent more than 20 years as an analyst for the network. Last season's crew featured Jaworski alongside host Michael Barkann, columnist Reuben Frank and former players Barrett Brooks and Jason Avant.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has not named any additions to this year's panel ahead of the Eagles' season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. The rest of the crew from last season is slated to return.

"There is no replacing an NFL legend and Broadcast pioneer like Jaws, and we thank him for an incredible run here at NBC Sports Philadelphia," the network said in a statement. "We are proud to have had him on our platforms and thank him for all his work these many years."

Earlier this week, Jaworski and SportsRadio 94WIP announced that he will join the station's morning show every Tuesday this season.

Jaworski spent 10 years as the Eagles quarterback in the 1970s and 80s, leading the team to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1980. Since his retirement, Jaworski's broadcasting career has included a long stint with ESPN, where he was an expert in film breakdown, and roles with a number of local media outlets. Jaworski also owns and manages several golf courses in the region and runs the Jaws Youth Playbook foundation.