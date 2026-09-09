More Health:

September 09, 2026

The wait times at Pa. hospitals' emergency departments are among the longest in the country

Patients can expect their visits to last multiple hours — and wait times are getting longer, new data shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Emergency Department Wait Times Pixabay/Pexels

Patients at Pennsylvania hospitals wait an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes from the time they enter the emergency department to the time they are discharged, a new analysis shows.

Pennsylvania hospitals have some of the longest emergency room wait times in the United States, according to an analysis of new federal data.

Patients stay an average of 3 hours, 30 minutes in Pennsylvania's emergency rooms before they are discharged. That's the ninth-longest average wait time nationwide, and it's up 33 minutes from 2019, according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

MORE: Can weighted blankets help ease anxiety and stress?

The five emergency departments with the longest wait times in Pennsylvania are all in the Philadelphia region. They are Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City, at 5 hours and 16 minutes; Laneknau Medical Center in Wynnewood, at 5 hours and 1 minute; Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital in East Norriton, at 4 hours and 56 minutes; Jefferson Health Northeast, which includes three hospitals in Philly and Bucks County, at 4 hours and 50 minutes; and Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, at 4 hours and 45 minutes. 

The research, conducted by the software review site FindEMR, analyzed CMS data from 137 million emergency department visits at 4,017 hospitals in the United States during the year ending Sept. 30, 2025. It measured wait times from the time patients entered emergency departments to the time they were discharged, not including patients who were admitted.

Patients experiencing mental health crises have even longer wait times in emergency departments, averaging 5 hours and 31 minutes. Just over 2% of patients end up leaving emergency departments before being seen, the data shows.

Maryland hospitals have the longest wait times, at 4 hours and 17 minutes. South Dakota hospitals have the shortest, at 2 hours and 17 minutes. 

Research shows that long emergency department wait times are associated with worse patient experiences, increased risk to patient safety and delays in care.

Wait times are impacted by overcrowding. And the primary cause of overcrowding is boarding — the time between a patient being admitted to the hospital and actually leaving the emergency department for an inpatient bed, a pair of Boston-area physicians wrote Monday in a op-ed published by the Boston Globe.

"Waits for inpatient hospital beds can last more than 24 hours, and for patients who need to be transferred elsewhere, the wait can sometimes last days or even weeks," wrote Dr. Jonathan Olshaker, former chairman of the emergency department at Boston Medical Center, and Dr. Scott Weiner, an emergency medicine professor at Harvard Medical School. "Strained community hospitals sometimes can't transfer critically ill patients because tertiary care and academic hospitals are already full." 

But there is not a quick solution to boarding, they wrote. The issue is caused by several factors, including fewer staffed inpatient beds, hospitals' need to keep inpatient beds filled to sustain financial margins, and a shortage of rehab facilities for patients who need longer times to recover. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Mental Health Research

Follow us

Featured

IBX Sunshine Award

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges
Purchased - Grandfather playing basketball with his grandson

Grandfamilies: The never-empty nest

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Flyers release first renderings of their proposed South Philly arena

Spectrum arena rendering

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges

IBX Sunshine Award

Food & Drink

Girl Scouts are adding dog treats to their cookie lineup

Girl Scout dog cookie

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Eagles

The top 10 Eagles storylines entering 2026

EaglesTrainingCamp-2026-Jalen-Hurts-4

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved