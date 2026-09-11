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September 11, 2026

Northern Liberties fall block party will bring 40+ vendors, trick-or-treating and a costume contest to Piazza Alta

The Oct. 24 event will also feature an expanded farmers market, food and drinks, fitness classes, kids activities and music.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Markets
piazza alta harvest block party Provided Courtesy/Piazza Alta

Piazza Alta will host its Autumn Harvest Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 24, with more than 40 local vendors, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, food and other activities in the Northern Liberties courtyard.

More than 40 local vendors will fill the Piazza Alta courtyard in Northern Liberties for a fall block party featuring shopping, food, trick-or-treating and activities for kids.

The Autumn Harvest Block Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1099 Germantown Ave. The event will include an expanded farmers market with local produce, along with food and drinks, clothing vendors and music.

Halloween will also be part of the festivities this year. Piazza Alta is partnering with the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District on a costume contest and a trick-or-treat trail through the market.

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Kids activities are planned throughout the day, and dogs are welcome. The block party will also include fitness classes and other wellness activities.

The event is free to attend, but advance RSVP is requested. Food, drinks and merchandise will be available for purchase from participating vendors.

Autumn Harvest Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Piazza Alta
1099 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Free with RSVP
Pet-friendly

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Markets Northern Liberties Block Party Piazza Alta

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