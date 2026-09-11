Northern Liberties fall block party will bring 40+ vendors, trick-or-treating and a costume contest to Piazza Alta

More than 40 local vendors will fill the Piazza Alta courtyard in Northern Liberties for a fall block party featuring shopping, food, trick-or-treating and activities for kids.

The Autumn Harvest Block Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1099 Germantown Ave. The event will include an expanded farmers market with local produce, along with food and drinks, clothing vendors and music.

Halloween will also be part of the festivities this year. Piazza Alta is partnering with the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District on a costume contest and a trick-or-treat trail through the market.

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Kids activities are planned throughout the day, and dogs are welcome. The block party will also include fitness classes and other wellness activities.

The event is free to attend, but advance RSVP is requested. Food, drinks and merchandise will be available for purchase from participating vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Piazza Alta

1099 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Free with RSVP

Pet-friendly

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.