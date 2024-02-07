Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' movie heads to Disney+ next month with 5 extra songs added

No, it's not a "Glitch." Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film will finally find its streaming home.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription worldwide starting Friday, March 15. The streamer's version of the movie includes five bonus songs that were not in the theatrical or digital versions of the movie, Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday.

Disney+ is already the home of Swift's "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," released in 2020. Swift's 2020 documentary "Miss Americana" is on Netflix, which also formerly housed her "Reputation Stadium Tour" film.

The "Eras Tour" movie, which was filmed in August during three of the the L.A. shows on Swift's record-breaking tour, was released in theaters on Oct. 13. The theatrical version featured 44 songs and had a 2-hour-45-minute runtime, while omitting the five added songs from the vast setlist.

At the global box office, the movie pulled in $261.7 million — making it the highest-grossing concert film to date, Variety reported. It also earned a Golden Globe nomination in the new cinematic and box office achievement category.

Swift released a digital version of the concert film through Universal Pictures on her birthday, Dec. 13. That version can be rented for $19.89, a nod to the singer's birth year. That version includes three bonus songs — "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live" — not included in movie-theater edition, bringing its run time up to 3-hours-1-minute.

The Disney+ version will be even longer. Among the extra songs on the Disney+ version will be "Cardigan," from the 2020 album "Folklore." The other four mystery songs will be pulled from the acoustic section of the setlist, Swift wrote on Instagram.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," Swift said. "I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be (Disney+). For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert ... and I'm calling it, huge shock, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'. Available starting March 15 which is actually very (soon)."

The Instagram photo that Swift posted about the film's streaming home is a black-and-white version of the movie poster, continuing the recent aesthetic of her social media accounts after surprise-announcing her 11th studio album on Sunday.

While accepting the 2024 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album "Midnights," Swift revealed that her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released April 19, featuring 16 songs plus a bonus track. At the Grammys, she also won Album of the Year for "Midnights," breaking the record for most album of the year awards ever won by an artist.

Swift continues her Eras Tour — which has already pulled in an estimated $1 billion in gross ticket sales — with shows in Japan and Australia this month. But the singer likely will make a pit stop back to the states in between her international shows, as fans speculate she will make it to the Super Bowl on Sunday to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.