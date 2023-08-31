More Culture:

August 31, 2023

Taylor Swift turned her Eras Tour into a movie that hits theaters in October

The concert film captures her entire show, running 2 hours and 45 minutes. Tickets are on sale now

By Franki Rudnesky
Taylor Swift filmed her Eras Tour performances in California and turned them into a movie that premieres Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for seniors and children.

Taylor Swift fans can relive the magic of her dazzling Eras Tour — or experience the show for the first time if they lost "The Great War" with Ticketmaster — thanks to a new film hitting theaters this fall.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," filmed during Swift's performances in Southern California and directed by Sam Wrench, premieres Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets can be purchased online

MORE: Taylor Swift reveals '1989' as her next rerecorded album

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on social media. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

AMC Theatres will play at least four showings per day on Thursdays through Sundays, including some on the chain's Imax and Dolby Cinema premium screens. Cinemark and Regal theaters also will screen the movie, and other movie theaters are expected to join the fun, too.

AMC tickets cost $19.89 plus tax — likely a nod to Swift's next album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" — and $13.13 for kids and seniors, referencing Swift's lucky number. AMC said it has upgraded its website and ticketing engines in anticipation of an influx of Swifties seeking tickets.

The movie, which runs 2 hours 45 minutes, was filmed during Swift's six-night run in August at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. It reportedly includes the entire setlist from Swift's show. 

A few of the surprise songs that Swift played at each show are likely to be included. Cameras were spotted during her first three shows in SoCal, when she played "I Can See You," "Maroon," "Our Song," "You Are in Love," "Death by a Thousand Cuts" and "You're on Your Own, Kid."

The film joins the Taylor Swift cinematic universe, which includes concert movies from her "1989" and "Reputation" tours as well as the Netflix film "Miss Americana" and the Disney+ movie "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." 

The upcoming cinematic release continues an awe-inspiring year for Swift. In the midst of an ongoing project to rerecord her old music, Swift has become the first female artist to hit 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Her Eras Tour, which launched in March, is on track to be the highest-grossing tour of all time. 

In May, the Berks County-native performed three homecoming concerts at Lincoln Financial Field, which included a star-studded audience and an affirmation of her love for the Eagles.

The trailer for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" can be seen below:

