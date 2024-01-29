Atlantic City chocolate shop sells Valentine's Day treats inspired by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Do you have a "blank space" when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts for your Taylor Swift-obsessed "lover?" A Jersey Shore chocolate shop is selling treats that will leave Swifties feeling "enchanted."

Atlantic City chocolatier Bar 32 is selling limited-edition "Love Story #87" chocolate boxes, inspired by the pop star's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The $50 package can be purchased in store or can be ordered online.

Named after a Swift song and Kelce's jersey number, the "Love Story #87" boxes contain multiple types of chocolates, including: dark chocolate raspberry bon bons, white chocolate bark pieces with gold leaf, milk chocolate cake pops with heart sprinkles and chocolate dipped Oreos. There are also assorted football-themed milk and dark chocolate pieces.

"Bar 32 Chocolate invites you to join the fun and celebrate love with the 'Love Story #87' Box – a sweet tribute to the harmonious union of the sensational couple," the chocolate shop said in a news release. "Get ready for a chocolatey rendezvous that's as cute, fun, and delightful as Taylor and Travis's love story!"

Swift and Kelce's own "love story" is rumored have begun over the summer, when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour. He hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, he joked on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with his big bro, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Since late September, when Swift came to a Chiefs game for the first time, they have been spotted together in public multiple times, supporting each other's careers. Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts in Argentina in November, and Swift has been a regular at Chiefs games. Swift, who was born in West Reading and has previously claimed to be an Eagles fan, reportedly met Jason and his wife Kylie for the first time during the Chiefs' win over the Bills earlier this month.

On Sunday, Swift was on hand to celebrate the Chiefs' win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna, as well as Jason and Kylie. "Tayvis," as fans have nicknamed the couple, also shared some sweet moments on the field after the game.

Swift is expected to attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday before she continues her record-smashing Eras Tour next week in Tokyo. She has a concert there on the Saturday before the Super Bowl, but social media users have pointed out that Swift could hop on a plane from Japan to Las Vegas to support her beau in the big game. If she does make it, she may be bringing some "Tayvoodoo" along for Kansas City — since it would be her 13th Chiefs game of the season, which Swifties know is the singer's lucky number.

This isn't Bar 32's first foray into Swiftie territory. In 2022, the chocolatier ran a Willy Wonka-esque ticket giveaway for Swift's Eras Tour. Customers who bought Bar 32's limited-edition holiday chocolate bars had a chance of receiving a "golden ticket" — in this case, two tickets to see Swift perform at Lincoln Financial Field last May.

Along with unique chocolates, Bar 32 also serves desserts and cocktails each weekend. The shop, at 121 S. Tennessee Ave, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.