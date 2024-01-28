More Events:

January 28, 2024

Manayunk's Taqueria Amor celebrates Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift pop-up

The eatery on Main Street will have special food, drinks and decor for the Swifties through Sunday, Feb. 25

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Valentine's Day
taqueria amor manayunk taylor swift pop up Provided Image/Taqueria Amor

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk is hosting a Taylor Swift Valentine's Day pop-up with themed food, drinks and decor now through Feb. 25.

Swifties can celebrate "love story" season by enjoying a Taylor Swift-themed Valentine's Day pop-up at Taqueria Amor in Manayunk. 

The eatery, located at 4410 Main Street, is hosting "Amor Story" now through Sunday, Feb. 25. The festivities include special food, drinks and decor inspired by the pop star. 

Taqueria Amor's menu during the pop-up will include cocktails with punny names inspired by Swift songs and Swiftie lore, such as the "Miss Americana," "Cruel Summer," "Champagne Problems" and "Cardigan." Special food items will include the "Taylor's Tacos" and "The Way I Love Guacamole." 

The restaurant also alludes to Swift's own "lover," Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce with drinks like "The Guy on the Chiefs" and a section decorated in honor of Travis' big bro, Eagles center Jason Kelce. 

"Amor Story" is the latest pop-up for Taqueria Amor, which has previously hosted festivities inspired by Christmas and tropical vibes.

"Join us for a New Era this Valentine’s Day," the eatery said in a release. "Our Reputation for a fun Pop-up is back with cocktails from your Wildest Dreams, decor, a projector show and food too Lover! Now get in your Getaway Car and make your way to Taqueria’s Amor Story."

Along with the pop-up, Taqueria Amor is also collaborating with Manayunk businesses Minor Details Philly and Sweet Nostalgia Scents on Swift-themed candle-making classes on Fridays, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. 

Taqueria Amor is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

"Amor Story"

Now through Sunday, Feb. 25
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

