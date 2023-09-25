NFL's TikTok became a Taylor Swift fan account after she showed up to watch the Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was the the real MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs 31-point win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, at least that's how it looked on the NFL's official TikTok account.

Amid rumors that Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating, the pop superstar was at Arrowhead Stadium watching the game with Kelce's mom, Donna, who also is the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The league's social media account, which normally posts highlights and commentary of games from around the league, became a bit fixated, temporarily rebranding as Swift fan account Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

The NFL TikTok posted at total of nine videos showing Swift or making references to the rumors of her relationship with Travis Kelce, and the bio on the official football account also was changed to acknowledge that "9/24/23. Taylor was here."

The most popular video shows the two postgame, walking side-by-side in a stadium hallway. Kelce nods and acknowledges the camera and Swift smiles and says, "Hey, how's it going," It was viewed 12.2 million times as of Monday afternoon. Swift and Kelce, both 33 years old, were spotted in Kelce's car later Sunday, according to social media posts.

For football fans not fully versed in the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, who may wonder why the league would get so excited about her showing up at a game, here's a stat: The NFL's TikTok account has 11.8 million followers; Swift' account 21.6 million.

Rumors of romance between Swift and Kelce began after Kelce attended Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Kansas City in July, an then weeks later, on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce described his failed attmepted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it after the show.

The NFL TikTok ran with ball from there, posting that it was in "matchmaking era" and urging Swift to call Kelce. On Sunday, the account stitched its previous video to include a clip of Swift wearing Chiefs gear while cheering for Kelce during the game.

Last week, Jason Kelce seemed to confirm the dating rumors during an interview on the "WIP Morning Show," but quickly backtracked, saying he was joking. Then Friday, Travis Kelce appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show," asking people to stop questioning Jason about the Chiefs player's love life. He also revealed that he had invited Swift to Sunday's game to see him "rock the stage at Arrowhead," an offer she clearly accepted.

During the game, Swift, who grew up in Berks County and has said she is an Eagles fan, chatted up Donna Kelce and jumped up from her seat to cheer when Travis scored. In other videos on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift was seen taking videos with fans and snacking in the suite, dressed in bright red Chiefs gear.

Postgame with Erin Andrews, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the pressure "from Swifties" to get Kelce a touchdown reception.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said. "I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav. And of course, he does his own thing and makes up a route and I throw it to him, so I think he wanted to get to the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Though Kelce's all-demin, game-day outfit was criticized by Chiefs fans Sunday, others noticed that its colors are reminiscent of the cover art for Swift's forthcoming album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which is due out on Oct. 27, Page Six reported.

The last Swift post by the NFL account went live midday Monday. It's a reshare of video that shows Kelce and Mahomes on the sideline during the game, chatting, smiling and looking up into the stands. Mahomes waves to someone, while Kelce tries to act cool.