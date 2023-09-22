Atlantic City declares Sept. 22 'Jersey Shore' Day, honors cast at boardwalk event

Sept. 22 has officially been named "Jersey Shore" Day in Atlantic City, and the cast of the MTV reality show was down the shore on Friday for a fist-pumping celebration worthy of the honor.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. presented eight members of the cast — who all currently star in the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" spinoff show — with the proclamation legitimizing "Jersey Shore" Day, or Jerzday for short, during an event held on the boardwalk outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

A crowd of cheering fans hoisting Italian flags, as well as "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick, were in attendance. "Uncle Nino" Giaimo, Guadagnino's party-loving uncle who makes sporadic cameos on the show, also made an appearance.

"For the last 15 years this group has made Jersey proud," Small said of the cast.

Small noted their contributions to Atlantic City's entertainment sphere and mentioned other Jersey Shore towns that did not allow the MTV show to film there.

"When others have turned the 'Jersey Shore' cast away, we always welcome them to the great city of Atlantic City with open arms," he said.



"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" had plans to film in Wildwood in 2018, but the town denied those plans. However, Sorrentino, Guadagnino and DelVecchio recently filmed a Wawa commercial in Wildwood, in which they advertise the convenience store's new pizza offerings.

"We really want to thank each and every one of you for watching us for all those years," DelVecchio said during Friday's event. "Today is so special to us ... We always dreamt of this day. Now we have our own holiday. September 22nd forever is going to be 'Jersey Shore' Day."

Thursday night, the castmates watched Guadagnino bust some moves with Chippendales dancers at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino while recording footage for the seventh season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," according to a photo Sorrentino posted to his Instagram story.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," currently in its sixth season, has reunited nearly all of its original cast members. This season features the long-awaited return of original cast member Giancola and follows the friends on a tour across the country, which included a stop in Atlantic City. According to new trailers, Giancola's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, an original cast member who unceremoniously exited the spinoff in 2021, may also return this season.

The original "Jersey Shore" show, which aired from 2009 to 2012, followed the hard-partying pals while they shared a house in Seaside Heights, Ocean County.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.