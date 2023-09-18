'Jersey Shore' stars munch Wawa pizza in new commercial filmed in Cape May County

Last month, three "Jersey Shore" cast members were spotted at a couple Cape May County Wawa stores accompanied by camera crews and pizza boxes. Now, the reason for the reality stars' convenience store trips has been uncovered.

"DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino — all currently starring in MTV's spinoff series "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" — were filming a commercial for Wawa's pizza. Stores in Wildwood and Lower Township's Villas neighborhood serve as the backdrops for the ad.

On Monday; the convenience store chain released the commercial, promoting Wawa's new pizza, which was added to stores' menus over the summer.

In the spot, the trio is on a Wawa run when DelVecchio makes the pizza discovery and excitedly shouts to Guadagnino, who is browsing the refrigerated drinks section, "Yo Vin! Wawa has pizza!" They let Sorrentino know the news, with more shouting across the store. Then all three men exclaim "Wawa has pizza!" several more times in a chorus reminiscent of DelVecchio's famed "Cabs are here!" line, and they climb into a convertible parked outside to leave.

The unique Doo Wop-style design of the exterior of the Wildwood Wawa, at 418 W. Rio Grande Ave., appears at the beginning and end of the commercial and is instantly recognizable. The ad was shot farther south at he shore than where the reality stars normally hangout. Their original MTV show followed the shenanigans of the hard-partying friends while they shared a house in Seaside Heights, Ocean County.

One of he show's reunions almost ended up in Wildwood in 2018, but the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority turned down a request to film there, saying the town "does not welcome the message" of the MTV reality show.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," in its sixth season, reunites nearly all of its original cast members. This season features the long-awaited return of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and follows the friends on a tour across the country, including a stop in Atlantic City.

The "Jersey Shore" stars are the latest local celebs to partner with Wawa, following Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.