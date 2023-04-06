More Sports:

April 06, 2023

Kyle Schwarber partners with Wawa for 'The Schwarbomb' drink

Wawa and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber are teaming up once again for 'The Schwarbomb,' a Recharger drink that is mango and dragonfruit flavored.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-Padres-Home-Run-2022-NLCS Jayne Kamin-Once/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber after hitting a 488-foot home run off the Padres' Yu Darvish in Game 1 of the 2022 NLCS in San Diego.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and local delicacy Wawa continue to team up. After last year's "SchwarberFest," which continued the chain's "HoagieFest" deals during the Phils' playoff run, Schwarber and Wawa are at it again at the 2023 season gets started.

Announced in an Instagram post Thursday morning, Wawa is introducing "The Schwarbomb," a special new mango and dragonfruit-flavor Wawa Recharger, which is the store's vitamin-infused energy drink line, available either iced or frozen:

I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll here of Schwarber collaborating with Wawa. 

