Kyle Schwarber partners with Wawa for 'The Schwarbomb' drink

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and local delicacy Wawa continue to team up. After last year's "SchwarberFest," which continued the chain's "HoagieFest" deals during the Phils' playoff run, Schwarber and Wawa are at it again at the 2023 season gets started.

Announced in an Instagram post Thursday morning, Wawa is introducing "The Schwarbomb," a special new mango and dragonfruit-flavor Wawa Recharger, which is the store's vitamin-infused energy drink line, available either iced or frozen:

I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll here of Schwarber collaborating with Wawa.

