Travis Kelce begs people to stop asking his brother Jason about whether he's dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce would really appreciate it if people stopped asking his brother, Jason, for the scoop on whether he's really dating Taylor Swift.

"Please, everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life," the Chiefs tight end said Thursday during an appearance on "The Pat McAffee Show."

Kelce joked that the Eagles center "can't stay out of the friggin' headlines" because people have insisted on needling him about the rumors, which started after Travis attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July.

"I think it's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," Travis said Thursday. "I think right now it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff."

During a Wednesday morning appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Jason was asked by host Joe DeCamara whether he could confirm Travis and Swift are involved with one another.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life," Jason said. '"And I try to like keep a ... you know ... his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world."

Then he added, "But having said that, man, I think they're doing great, and I think it's all a hundred percent true. And I hope this thing goes a mile."

In a much more hushed voice — overpowered by the shocked reactions of the radio hosts — Jason could be heard saying, "Nah, I'm joking. I don't know what's happening."

It wasn't the first time Jason had been asked about the rumors. During an interview following the Eagles game last week on "Thursday Night Football," analyst Tony Gonzalez couldn't help prying on behalf of his daughter, a huge Taylor Swift fan. In that instance, Jason declined comment.

On Thursday, Travis told McAffee that he knows he set himself up for the media frenzy. After attending Swift's concert, Travis went on "New Heights," his podcast with Jason, and publicly declared his interest in Swift. He said he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet he'd made for her after the show, but he wasn't able to meet the singer that night. The bracelet included his phone number.

"It's life, baby," Travis said of the rumors. "It's life. I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. And I told her, you know, maybe, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So we'll see what happens in the near future."

In other words, Travis didn't show his cards.