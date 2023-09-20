More Culture:

September 20, 2023

Jason Kelce says Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors are '100% true'

The Eagles' center gave details about his little brother's love life during a Wednesday appearance on 'WIP Morning Show'

By Franki Rudnesky
During a Wednesday appearance on "WIP Morning Show," Jason Kelce seemed to confirm that his brother Travis and Taylor Swift are dating.

A rumored romantic pairing — Taylor Swift and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce — may actually be real ... or so Kelce's brother says.

During a Wednesday appearance on "WIP Morning Show," Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked about his younger brother's dating life amid speculation that Travis is dating music's biggest star. After some hesitancy, Jason said that, to his knowledge, the rumors are "100% true."

MORE: Taylor Swift turned her Eras Tour into a movie that hits theaters in October

Here's what Jason said:

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis' love life and I try to... stay out of that world ... But having said that, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true."

Leave it to your big brother to spill the tea on live radio...

This isn't the first time Jason has been faced with this line of questioning. Following the Eagles' Thursday Night Football victory over the Vikings, he appeared on Amazon Prime's postgame show, where host Tony Gonzalez — whose 15-year-old daughter is a "big fan of a certain pop star"  — asked about the situation.

In that instance, Jason declined to comment — perhaps so he could save the real gossip for the Philly radio waves — and quarterback Jalen Hurts chuckled to himself. Gonzalez's questioning was the latest in a trend of Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift references that have leaked into football commentary. 

For example, NFL Network host Rich Eisen alluded to several Swift songs when discussing Travis' first game back after injuring his knee.

"Even though that bone bruise and the injury one would think is 'Delicate,' he's been able to 'Shake It Off,'" Eisen said.

While Travis has not explicitly spoken about the rumors, he did leave a rather telling comment on Eisen's post.

"Well played Rich…. Well played," he commented with laughing and clapping emojis.

So where exactly did these dating rumors originate? 

It all started when Travis attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July. During the record-breaking tour, Swifties have made a tradition of trading friendship bracelets with witty Swift references, and Kelce hoped to join in on the fun.

On the Kelce bros' "New Heights" podcast, Travis described his plan to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. But he didn't have the opportunity to meet the singer that night.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," Travis said.

On the most recent "New Heights" episode, released Wednesday, the Kelces did not mention the dating rumors. The episode was recorded before Jason's 94WIP appearance, however, so maybe Travis will share more next week.

For her part, Swift has remained characteristically mum on the dating rumors. She is, after all, busy preparing for the next leg of the Eras Tour, as well as gearing up to release the Eras Tour movie and "1989 (Taylor's Version)." On top of all that, Swift's fans "broke" Google on Tuesday during a puzzle game meant to unlock "vault tracks" on her upcoming album.

If she is actually dating Kelce, Swift may have to adopt a Chiefs-Eagles split jersey in the style of the Kelce brothers' mom, Donna. Swift, after all, is a West Reading native who confirmed her Eagles fandom during one of her Philly concerts in May.

