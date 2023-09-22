Bagels & Co. to open new shops in South Philly, State College by 2024

More than two years after opening its flagship bagel shop in Northern Liberties, Bagels & Co. has announced that it will expand to South Philadelphia and Penn State by 2024.

Bagels & Co. is expanding further into Pennsylvania as part of a larger plan to open 20 new locations nationally within the next year. The company is preparing to open two previously announced shops in Midtown Village and on Temple University's campus before the end of the year.

Bagels & Co., with locations in Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Brewerytown and Center City, serves cream cheese in flavors like bacon cheddar, birthday cake and black truffle that are kept colorfully on display like gelato in an ice cream parlor. When Bagels & Co. opens a shop in a new city, seasonal cream cheese flavors will be added to reflect that city, including some based on local sports teams, the company said on Friday. (Bagels & Co. sold a green cream cheese for the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance earlier this year.)



More than a dozen types of bagels are baked each day, including French toast, cheddar habanero and everything. Coffee, specialty espresso drinks, sandwiches, parfaits and other to-go items will be available at all Bagels & Co. locations.

Provided Image/Bagels & Co. Bagels and Co. will begin its expansion with locations in State College and South Philadelphia. About 20 locations will be added by 2024, according to COO Derek Gibbons.

The expansion plan includes two Florida locations. Glu Hospitality, a Philly-based company that owns Bagels & Co., Añejo Philadelphia and other restaurants, was founded by Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu in 2019. Gibbons says the reason for the business' success is pretty simple: "Who doesn't like bagels and cream cheese, especially with the flavors we offer?"

Bagels & Co. opened its Northern Liberties location in June 2021 and expanded into Fishtown in early 2022. The Brewerytown and Center City locations opened this summer.



Glu Hospitality also owns Leda's Cocktail Lounge, Figo, Izakaya by Yanaga and Brewerytown Food Hall, which opened earlier this year.

The bagel shops are open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., though holiday hours vary by location.