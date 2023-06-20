Bagels & Co. set to open new shops in Rittenhouse, Brewerytown

Bagels & Co. is celebrating the opening of its locations in Rittenhouse Square and Brewerytown this week by offering free bagels and cream cheese at the new shops.

The Rittenhouse shop, at 1526 Sansom St., opens Thursday and the Brewerytown location, at 1363 N. 31st St., opens Friday. At each opening, free bagels will be given to the first 100 customers from 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The new locations are part of a larger expansion plan by Glu Hospitality, the company behind the brand. Two other bagel shops are expected to open in Philadelphia by the end of the year.

The Rittenhouse shop sits in the 1,200-square-foot space formerly occupied by the falafel restaurant Goldie, and has space for 16 indoor diners. The 900-square-foot Brewerytown shop, located just a few doors from Glu Hospitality's other major venture, the the Brewerytown Food Hall, also has a grab-and-go marketplace with juices, fruits and yogurt parfaits. Its indoor and outdoor spaces seat 24 people.

The new Bagels & Co. locations each will offer signature sandwiches. The Rittenhouse is made with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo, while the B-Town is made with a chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella and red wine vinegar.

"These two locations are very special to us," Derek Gibbons, co-owner of Glu Hospitality, said in a press release. "We have always dreamed of the way we would open in Center City — just blocks from where I live — and where we have a loyal customer base at our other properties. In Brewerytown, we just opened the food hall and we continue to get to know our neighbors and get more involved in our community there. With these openings we not only wanted to give away free bagels to say thanks and welcome to our neighbors, but it was the right time to introduce some new menu items."

Provided Image/Cody Aldrich Photography Bagels & Co. will begin offering new menu items like Oreo and Dorito bagels, Cookie Monster cream cheese and Bananas Foster Iced Coffee at all of its locations beginning Thursday, June 22.

The new menu items include Oreo bagels with cookies baked into the dough, Cookie Monster cream cheese with cookies and cookie dough, and Dorito bagels with Doritos and nacho cheese baked inside. The new bagels will become available at all locations beginning Thursday.

Bagels & Co. also will begin serving a handful of new coffees and specialty drinks, including the Blackberry Pie Latte with blackberry, raspberry and hazelnut, the Peach Cobbler Chai with peach, white mocha and hazelnut, the Paradise Red Bull Cool with passionfruit and mango, and the Bananas Foster Iced Coffee with banana, toffee nut and caramel drizzle.



Bagels & Co. opened its first location in Northern Liberties in 2021. It serves 24 different varieties of Brooklyn-style bagels, cream cheeses, breakfast sandwiches, lunch options and coffee sourced from D'Amico Coffee Roasters in New York City.

Last fall, Bagels & Co. opened a Fishtown shop as the brand began to expand. Shops in Midtown Village and at Temple University are expected to open by the end of the year. Other shops are planned for South Philly and Florida in 2024.

The bagel shops are open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., though holiday hours vary by specific location.