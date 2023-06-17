More Culture:

June 17, 2023

The CW television network will be moving to WPHL in Philadelphia this fall

In May CBS announced it was dropping the national programming from Channel 57

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Networks
CW PHL17 Erik McClean/Unsplash.com

PHL17 will become The CW network partner this fall. WPHL will no longer have MyNetworkTV affiliation and become the new home of The CW beginning Sept. 1.

Philadelphia-area fans of television shows such as "All American" or "Walker" can sigh relief after television network The CW found a new home this fall. 

Nexstar Media Group announced that PHL17 would become a CW Network partner this September after it was reported Channel 57 would no longer air its programming after August.

MORE: Netflix ends password sharing. What does this mean for subscribers?

"As The CW's #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network's programming to these stations this fall, especially with a new line-up of primetime shows such as 'Inside the NFL,' 'Sullivan's Crossing,' and 'Fboy Island,' and returning hits such as 'All-American,' and 'Walker,' Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division said. Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa are among the most important television markets in the country, and adding The CW's programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers."

PHL17 will end its affiliation with MyNetworkTV. They currently show syndicated programs, including "Seinfeld," the network also shows the 10 p.m. 6ABC newscast. 

Eight CBS-owned TV stations announced they would drop their network affiliation with The CW in May, including Channel 57 in Philly. 

From Sundays to Fridays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Channel 57 aired national CW programming, including "All American" and "Riverdale."

Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Sacramento, and Pittsburgh also dropped their affiliations. 

Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, told the Inquirer that with the change in programming, the network hoped to be able to broadcast live sports in the future. 

The network airs the Philadelphia Wings games, the city's National Lacrosse League franchise.

"We are looking at all options. We already have an established partnership with the Wings, and that is a partnership we have really enjoyed," Frank told the Inquirer. "We are looking at new and different possibilities that really help us connect on a local level."

Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies games are broadcasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Networks Philadelphia CW CBS

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Driver in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal sentenced to house arrest
Sean Hughes crash

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: Everyone (from Jordan Crawford to William Bergolla) hits in June
Griff-McGarry-Phillies-prospects_030823_USAT

Food & Drink

LaScala's Beach House bar and restaurant opens in Brigantine; replaces the former Laguna Grill & Rum Bar
LaScala's Bar Brigantine

Family-Friendly

African American Museum to host third annual Juneteenth block party
AAMP Juneteenth Party

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved