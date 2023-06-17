The CW television network will be moving to WPHL in Philadelphia this fall

Philadelphia-area fans of television shows such as "All American" or "Walker" can sigh relief after television network The CW found a new home this fall.

Nexstar Media Group announced that PHL17 would become a CW Network partner this September after it was reported Channel 57 would no longer air its programming after August.

"As The CW's #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network's programming to these stations this fall, especially with a new line-up of primetime shows such as 'Inside the NFL,' 'Sullivan's Crossing,' and 'Fboy Island,' and returning hits such as 'All-American,' and 'Walker,' Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division said. Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa are among the most important television markets in the country, and adding The CW's programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers."

PHL17 will end its affiliation with MyNetworkTV. They currently show syndicated programs, including "Seinfeld," the network also shows the 10 p.m. 6ABC newscast.

Eight CBS-owned TV stations announced they would drop their network affiliation with The CW in May, including Channel 57 in Philly.

From Sundays to Fridays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Channel 57 aired national CW programming, including "All American" and "Riverdale."

Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Sacramento, and Pittsburgh also dropped their affiliations.



Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, told the Inquirer that with the change in programming, the network hoped to be able to broadcast live sports in the future.

The network airs the Philadelphia Wings games, the city's National Lacrosse League franchise.

"We are looking at all options. We already have an established partnership with the Wings, and that is a partnership we have really enjoyed," Frank told the Inquirer. "We are looking at new and different possibilities that really help us connect on a local level."

Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies games are broadcasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia.