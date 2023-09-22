Takumi Bistro & Bar brings Nobu-trained sushi chef to the Main Line

A new restaurant specializing in modern Japanese flavors opened its doors this week on the Main Line.

Led by executive chef Larry Jiang, who was trained by the team at the renowned Nobu chain, Takumi Bistro & Bar offers an expansive sushi menu. The new eatery is located at 821 Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

MORE: 3 Philly restaurants make New York Times' 2023 list of best in America

Takumi's sushi and sashimi menu includes a salmon and tuna flight, Omakase sushi (chosen by the chef) and the 821 Roll, which is a deep-fried roll with white fish, avocado, kani and asparagus. There are also fully cooked options like rock shrimp and tuna crudo topped with caviar and truffle. For beverages, patrons can order from the bar's full cocktail menu.

The restaurant's decor includes dark paneling, leather booths and a large floral wall arrangement. There is a private event space that fits 50 people. Online ordering is also available.



Provided Image/Takumi Bistro & Bar Provided Image/Takumi Bistro & Bar Takumi Bistro & Bar, a sushi restaurant now open in Wayne, is decorated with large floral arrangements.



Yvonne Yang and Eddie Zheng, Takumi's managers, have previously worked together on restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic region including Qu Japan Bistro & Bar in Center City and the Michelin-recommended Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao in Cherry Hill.

Takumi, located in the Devon Village shopping center, is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

