Source: Sixers trade Johni Broome, second-round pick to Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations

The Sixers are trading Johni Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers along with a second-round pick in 2027 in exchange for cash considerations, a source confirmed to PhillyVoice, which will enable the team to sign free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The trade, first reported by ESPN and The Stein Line, will send the second-best of the Sixers' three 2027 second-rounders to Los Angeles:

Sixers' 2027 second-round picks:



• Own

• More favorable of PHX/GSW

• Most favorable of OKC/HOU/IND/MIA



Second-best of these will go to LAC, per Jake: https://t.co/CkpulUnStH — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 28, 2026

Broome, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, only logged 55 regular-season minutes as a rookie, shooting just 4-for-24 from the field across a handful of garbage-time outings. It was a seriously uninspiring season, even though Broome posted some strong performances for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.

The final draft pick of Daryl Morey's tenure as Sixers President of Basketball Operations now finds himself out of Philadelphia, as Broome has become the second and final player exiled to allow the Sixers to complete their signings of LeBron James and Caldwell-Pope. On Sunday, the team waived Dalen Terry moments before putting pen to paper on James' two-year contract the veteran's minimum salary.

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