Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men to perform at MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game returns to Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, for the first time in 30 years, featuring a National League roster with five Phillies players who will represent the home crowd at Citizens Bank Park. There will also be musical performances from a pair of Philly icons in Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men, MLB officials said Tuesday.

LaBelle and Jennifer Hudson, the Tony- and Oscar-winning artist, will both perform during pregame ceremonies for the Midsummer Classic when coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

Hudson is slated to perform "America the Beautiful," backed by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps with orchestral accompaniment from the Philly Pops. LaBelle will then sing the national anthem with accompaniment from the Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and West Point Band.

At the end of the fifth inning, Boyz II Men will perform for MLB's annual Stand Up to Cancer placard moment. Fans at the ballpark will hold up signs honoring loved ones who have been lost to cancer.

Actor and Downingtown native Miles Teller, a lifelong Phillies fan, will narrate a pregame tribute reflecting on baseball's impact on American life.

All-Star Game festivities are set to begin Friday night with the HBCU Swingman Classic, an exhibition at Citizens Bank Park featuring student-athletes from Division I programs at historically Black colleges and universities. The competition, now in its fourth year, was co-created by Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and includes music and other entertainment during the game. It will air live on MLB Network.

At the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Capital One All-Star Village will run from Saturday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 14, the night of the All-Star Game. The fan festival will have a baseball-themed park with activities for fans of all ages. The Convention Center's Grand Hall, next to the All-Star Village, will host the MLB Draft starting July 11 at 1:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public with free tickets.

Citizens Bank Park will host the seven-inning All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, followed by a new 3-on-3 event built around power hitting and athletic catching. The new event will feature teams led by former Phillies Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Shane Victorino, as well as former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has joined Howard's team, and former wideout Terrell Owens will compete for Rollins' squad. The event will stream exclusively on Peacock starting around 3 p.m. and will air again Monday on MLB Network.

Two youth tournaments also will be held at the Phillies Urban Youth Academy in FDR Park from July 10-12, followed by championship games on July 13 at the University of Pennsylvania.

This year's Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 13, at 8 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Netflix. Lineups are still being finalized for the event.

The five Phillies who made this year's NL All-Star team are outfielder Brandon Marsh, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper, pitcher Cristopher Sánchez and reliever Jhoan Duran. The team's record for a single season is eight players in 2024, and the Phillies have had five All-Star selections in six other seasons (1976, 1979, 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2011) in the team's history.

MLB Network will have five consecutive days of All-Star Game coverage on-site in Philadelphia starting Friday night.