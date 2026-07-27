Which Eagles have the most at stake headed into training camp?

Eagles training camp officially begins this week, ending a long but eventful offseason that included a major change at offensive coordinator, a big loss on the defensive coaching staff, a trade away of a Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the trade for a Pro Bowl edge defender among other moves.

Players will report to South Philly by Tuesday afternoon. The first practice is Wednesday, and then away we go until the season ends.

This will be an important season for many Eagles players and coaches, as either their job security or contract for 2027 and beyond will be impacted by how they perform in 2026.

Let's take a look at which Eagles have the most at stake in 2026, and why:

QB Jalen Hurts: The hunch here is that Hurts will be fine, but the reality is he's learning another new offense, one that's radically different than any offense's he's run before, and if he performs below expectations he could be traded next offseason as the guaranteed money left on his deal wouldn't be that hard to absorb and the Eagles would look to hit reset. On the flip side, a Pro Bowl-caliber season would land Hurts another mega contract and long-term security.

HC Nick Sirianni: It's tempting to go with new OC Sean Mannion, a first-time play caller with just two years of NFL coaching experience, but if Mannion doesn't meet expectations and the offense continues to regress, it'll more likely mean Nick Sirianni's time would be up and the Eagles would be seeking a new head coach and mostly new staff in 2026.

LG Landon Dickerson: The wear-and-tear on his body already had the three-time Pro Bowl LG pondering retirement in the offseason. If Dickerson can't function as an elite guard anymore not only would 2026 be his last season with the Eagles – and maybe in the NFL – but the Eagles' offense would also really suffer. Their guard depth isn't great.

TE Dallas Goedert: The odds of the 31-year-old tight end playing for the Eagles again in 2027 are extremely long, but Goedert can help the Eagles and himself with another strong season in 2026. The Birds need his presence in the middle of the field for their new pass game, and Goedert could still be an attractive add in free agency for another team coming off another 60-catch type season.

WR Devonta Smith: The Eagles haven't been proactive (yet) in getting a new deal done for Smith, who will become their top target by a mile with A.J. Brown gone. Smith is poised for an enormous season – think 150+ targets – and will be the centerpiece of a passing game that's expected to be dramatically improved. That'll position him for an even bigger payday next offseason.

RG Tyler Steen: The fourth-year guard enters the final year of his contract and comes off a good enough first full season as starter. If he can't land an extension with the Eagles, Steen will surely be a hot commodity in free agency if he can stay healthy and build on last year. Any decline or long-term injury would jeopardize an already thin Eagles interior o-line.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Eagles iDL Jalen Carter

DT Jalen Carter: If the fourth-year pro wants to be among the highest-paid defensive players in the sport, he needs to: a) stay healthy, and b) play like one. When Carter is at his best, he's an unstoppable force. When he's nursing bad shoulders, getting ejected for spitting, or not fighting 100% through double teams, he's not a top-three DT and the Eagles defense suffers. A motivated Carter could take the Eagles defense from excellent to elite.

DT Moro Ojomo: Another impact lineman who enters the last year of his deal, Ojomo can follow in the footsteps of Milton Williams and Jaelan Phillips to score an enormous free-agent deal next season if he has another season like 2025. With his super long arms and interior burst, Ojomo is a major piece of the Eagles' four-man rush.

CB Quinyon Mitchell: The All-Pro corner was recently named sixth-best at his position in an ESPN survey, and that seemed low. Mitchell only needs to improve his turnover production to be considered top three at his position, and next offseason he'll be eligible for a contract extension that will surely make him among the NFL's highest-paid corners, if not No. 1.

ILB Jihaad Campbell: Talk about big cleats to fill. The 2025 first-round pick steps back into a starting role to replace free agent departure Nakobe Dean, who played at an extremely high level last season upon his return from a knee surgery that sent Campbell to the bench. Dean also was the defense's leader and heartbeat. Campbell is a tremendous athlete with a wide-ranging skill set but has underdone two shoulder surgeries since being drafted. The microscope will be on him all season as Dean's successor.

DB Cooper DeJean: DeJean's ability to be a moveable piece who will alternate between safety and slot corner will be vital to Vic Fangio's defensive scheme. The Eagles lack depth at safety, so DeJean needs to stay healthy and handle the mileage that comes with the position change. He's already the league's top nickelback, so no concern there. DeJean is another prime candidate for a major extension next offseason if he makes another All-Pro or Pro Bowl team.

K Jake Elliott: His regression over the past two years has him firmly on job watch as he enters camp. Elliott already took a pay cut this offseason, which shows the Eagles have concerns. There's no question that 2026 will be his last season in Midnight Green if Elliott's struggles continue, and the Eagles' viability as a Super Bowl contender would take a major hit if they can't roster a dependable kicker. (Ask the Rams about that).

CB Riq Woolen: Talk about boom-bust potential. After signing a one-year deal this offseason, Woolen is out to prove he deserves a long-term contract. He's also expected to be an every-down corner for the Eagles, something the Super Bowl champion Seahawks didn't think was the best option for their defense. The 6-foot-4 Woolen has tremendous height, arm length, and speed for his position. If he can correct some of his flaws, the Eagles' secondary could easily be the league's best and Super Bowl-caliber – and Woolen could seriously cash in with them or another team next offseason.

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