Report: Eagles restructure K Jake Elliott's contract for 2026

The Eagles restructured Jake Elliott's contract, reducing his base pay from $6 million down to $5 million, but guaranteeing all of it for 2026, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Elliott, after a near-automatic season in 2023, signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles in March of 2024, which made him one of the highest-paid kickers in football.

But that season, concerns started creeping up, as Elliott dropped to a 77.8 field-goal percentage and struggled especially on kicks from 50-plus yards out (he was 1-for-7 on them during the regular season).

The Eagles winning the Super Bowl heavily masked that, but 2025 left nowhere to hide.

Elliott's field-goal percentage dropped further to 74.1, going 4-for-8 on kicks from 50-plus yards and 7-for-10 on attempts from 40-49 yards.

In a Week 16 win at Washington, Elliott missed two field goals (and a third if including a missed attempt that was wiped from the scoresheet by a Commanders penalty), and through the second half, the Eagles were leaving their offense out there to go for it on fourth down or to take a two-point conversion try, which pointed to shaken confidence in their kicker.

In several other games late in the season – all losses to Dallas, Chicago, the L.A. Chargers, and then in the playoffs to San Francisco – Elliott missed kicks that ended up being crucial points left off the board for the Eagles.

Elliott's developing struggles over the past couple of years have also brought on speculation over whether the Eagles might try to move on at kicker or at least look to bring in some younger competition at a position that has suddenly evolved toward making 60-yard kicks a norm.

The Eagles' move to restructure Elliott's deal to a lower, but guaranteed pay for 2026, however, likely says that he'll remain as their kicker for at least one more year.

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