More Sports:

March 18, 2026

Report: Eagles are trading for QB Andy Dalton

The Eagles reportedly gave up a seventh-round pick to Carolina in exchange for veteran backup QB Andy Dalton, who has 169 starts.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031826AndyDalton Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images

Andy Dalton has red hair.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading a 2027 seventh-round pick for QB Andy Dalton, per a report from ESPN.

Dalton is 38 years of age, and entering his 16th NFL season. He spent 10 years with the Bengals, where he was the team's starter. Thereafter he became a career backup, playing one year each with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints; and then three with the Panthers. He has appeared in 179 games, with 169 starts, plus four playoff starts (all losses). He has an 84-83-2 regular season record:

• Bengals (2011-2019): 70-61-2
• Cowboys (2020): 4-5
• Bears (2021): 3-3
• Saints (2022): 6-8
• Panthers (2023-2025): 1-6

Dalton is scheduled to make $4 million in 2026. That's cheap for a QB2, more than you want to pay a QB3. He has $2 million in guarantees and the Eagles gave up a pick to get him, so he is highly likely to be on the team's 53-man roster this season.

The trade for Dalton probably increases the chances that the Eagles will trade current QB2 Tanner McKee, who has gotten interest from other teams around the NFL, and who is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. With Dalton in place, the Eagles would at least have a competent-but-inexpensive QB2 in place should they deal McKee, and wouldn't have to scramble to fill that role.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Andy Dalton

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Future of Sesame Place in jeopardy amid lawsuit over royalties

Sesame Place Lawsuit

Outdoors

Over 8 million tulips will bloom this spring at a N.J. farm about an hour from Philly

Holland Ridge Farms Fields 2

Mental Health

Drinking soda linked to higher risk of anxiety in adolescents, study finds

Soda Mental Health

Pets

Small dog rescued from support beam for Market-Frankford Line

Dottie dog rescue septa

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved