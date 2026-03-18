Report: Eagles are trading for QB Andy Dalton

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading a 2027 seventh-round pick for QB Andy Dalton, per a report from ESPN.

Dalton is 38 years of age, and entering his 16th NFL season. He spent 10 years with the Bengals, where he was the team's starter. Thereafter he became a career backup, playing one year each with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints; and then three with the Panthers. He has appeared in 179 games, with 169 starts, plus four playoff starts (all losses). He has an 84-83-2 regular season record:

• Bengals (2011-2019): 70-61-2

• Cowboys (2020): 4-5

• Bears (2021): 3-3

• Saints (2022): 6-8

• Panthers (2023-2025): 1-6

Dalton is scheduled to make $4 million in 2026. That's cheap for a QB2, more than you want to pay a QB3. He has $2 million in guarantees and the Eagles gave up a pick to get him, so he is highly likely to be on the team's 53-man roster this season.

The trade for Dalton probably increases the chances that the Eagles will trade current QB2 Tanner McKee, who has gotten interest from other teams around the NFL, and who is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. With Dalton in place, the Eagles would at least have a competent-but-inexpensive QB2 in place should they deal McKee, and wouldn't have to scramble to fill that role.

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