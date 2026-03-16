More Sports:

March 16, 2026

Arnold Ebiketie wants to realize 'the best version of himself,' Eagles need it for thin edge rush

Arnold Ebiketie isn't too far removed from consecutive six-sack seasons with the Falcons, but the Eagles can benefit from him tapping into more.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Arnold-Ebiketie-Falcons-2024-NFL.jpg Brett Davis/Imagn Images

Arnold Ebiketie posted six sacks in consecutive seasons with the Falcons in 2023 and 2024. The Eagles are hoping the edge rusher can tap back into that level and maybe more.

When Arnold Ebiketie put pen to paper on his one-year contract, and then sat down for his video call with the Philadelphia media on Monday, the idea of realizing the best possible version of himself as a person and a football player was a frequently stated goal for the edge rusher.

It was his mission through college at Philadelphia's own Temple University, and then at Penn State, and it carried on into the pros when the Atlanta Falcons made him a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He tapped into it in bursts with Atlanta, mainly in 2023 and 2024, when he posted back-to-back seasons of 6.0 sacks.

The Falcons' depth chart, though, rapidly started to phase him out as he approached free agency.

So, at age 27, Ebiketie is hoping to take that next step into a full breakout with the Eagles in 2026, while the organization, which got a bit thin at the edge with the free-agent departure of Jaelan Phillips to Carolina, is taking the dice roll that he has it in him.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system, after all, has built a reputation for lesser-heralded players finding themselves, along with his knack for identifying what his personnel's strengths really are. 

So maybe there might be more Ebiketie than what he produced in Atlanta.

"Obviously, it goes without saying, Vic's system," Ebiketie immediately noted when asked what made the Eagles feel like the right fit. "Just seeing over the past couple years, we know the Eagles have been notorious for having a great defense. I feel like that's something I always want to be a part of."

"And just coming out here and learning from those guys, the goal is always to be the best version of yourself you can possibly be," Ebiketie continued. "So I felt like it was a great fit for me to come out here."

It's not a perfect science, though, which means no guarantees.

For every Zach Baun, an external find who became a near-irreplaceable part of the defense at linebacker, or a Jalyx Hunt or Moro Ojomo, homegrown names who steadily took on key roles at the edge or within the trenches, there's a Josh Uche or Azeez Ojulari, two free-agent finds for the pass rush who never stuck. 

But general manager Howie Roseman is taking a relatively low-cost gamble that he made another diamond in the rough find with Ebiketie. For a reported max payday of $7.3 million this coming season, and with a projected edge rush depth chart that consists of just him, Hunt, and Nolan Smith for right now (and maybe veteran Brandon Graham if he does come back for one more year), the payoff could be huge for a team that still has a lot of holes to address elsewhere.

"The end goal is to be the best version of myself," Ebiketie reiterated. "That's who I intend to be, and that's why I intend to put the work in in order for me to be the best version of myself, to be as complete of a player as I possibly can."

While the Eagles take the bet that there's a lot more to that player.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalyx Hunt Brandon Graham Nolan Smith Vic Fangio Arnold Ebiketie Jaelan Phillips

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How to get a Philly pothole repaired in less than a week

Broad Street Pothole

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Illness

Doctors warn of a deadly complication from measles outbreaks

Measles Vaccine SSPE

Nature

For America's 250th birthday, Philly has 250 new cherry blossom trees

Cherry blossom trees

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved