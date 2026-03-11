Best available tight ends left in free agency for the Eagles

When the clock struck 12 on Tuesday night, the Eagles still hadn't agreed to an extension for Dallas Goedert, and it appears more likely than not that the veteran tight end won't play for the Eagles in 2026 for the first time in his career.

The Birds did re-sign Grant Calcaterra and also agreed to terms with free-agent blocking tight end Johnny Mundt, with E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell also on the expanded offseason roster. But they don't have a true starting tight end or anyone nearly as talented as Goedert, which is a culture shock for an organization that transitioned from Chad Lewis to L.J. Smith to Brent Celek to Zach Ertz and then to Goedert without any lulls in between.

Already, some ideal fits for their new offense – including Charlie Kolar, Cade Otton and Isaiah Likely – have agreed to terms. There aren't many great fits left.

Here are the best remaining tight ends who'd be good fits for the Eagles:

Dallas Goedert

I mean, why not? He's coming off his best season, he's still out there, which suggests he hasn't gotten an offer he loves, and he's still a very good pass catcher. With the addition of Mundt, Goedert could be free to be more of a pass-catcher when the Eagles are in 12 personnel. And, of course, it wouldn't hurt the comp pick formula because he was with the Eagles last year. It makes too much sense, which is probably why it won't happen.

David Njoku

The New Jersey native enters his 10th season and turns 30, so perhaps he's at the stage of his career where he plays on one-year deals. He went 81-882 in 2023, his one Pro Bowl season, but has been surrounded by bad QB play in Cleveland for almost all of his career. He's a tremendous athlete who'd have his talent far more maximized in the Eagles' offense.

Jonnu Smith

Smith is a Philly native who moved to Florida in high school and became a third-round pick out of FIU by the Titans. He has played nine seasons for five different teams, including the Patriots and Steelers, and is just two seasons removed from making the Pro Bowl with an 88-catch, 884-yard, 8-touchdown season (that's a lot of 8s) for the Dolphins. He's not an outstanding blocker but he's accustomed to being the pass-catcher in 12 personnel-heavy offenses, so he'd fit in Philly's new scheme. The Steelers already released him, so he wouldn't count against the comp pick formula.

Darren Waller

The 33-year-old has already retired once and could again, and he's also constantly dealing with injuries. But he remains one of the NFL's best downfield TE threats, averaging nearly 12 yards per reception in his career. He could be worth taking a flyer on. The guy can flat-out catch. He was also already released, so he wouldn't cancel out any potential comp picks.

Mo Alie-Cox

A former VCU basketball player who converted into an NFL player, Alie-Cox has spent all of his eight seasons with the Colts, playing with a new QB virtually every season. He's always been a good pass catcher, averaging more than 12 YPC for his career, and has good size (6-5, 267). From 2020 to 2021, he totaled 55 receptions for 710 yards and six TDs, so there's some ability there, but he hasn't since caught more than 20 passes in a season. At 32, he's at the stage of his career where he's looking at one-year, low-cost deals.

Will Dissly

Scheme fit is the only reason Dissly could be a fit for the Birds, as he's played for the Seahawks and Chargers, two teams known for playing 12 personnel. Dissly has 188 career receptions and is one yard shy from 2,000 for his career. But he's not a real threat in the passing game. This would be a one-year desperation signing.

Others

• Foster Moreau

• Zach Ertz

• Ian Thomas

• Jack Stoll

