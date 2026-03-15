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March 15, 2026

Report: Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to one-year deal

The Eagles found a way to retain their leader in touchdowns with a new one-year contract for tight end Dallas Goedert.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1834_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Dallas-Goedert.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Soon-to-be former Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team confirmed on Sunday evening.

Goedert was originally an Eagles second-round pick in 2018. He has played eight seasons for the Eagles, compiling 409 catches for 4,676 yards and 35 TDs. He added another 56 receptions for 595 yards and five TDs in 13 playoff games. He led the team in receiving during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2024, and has a ring to show for it.

Goedert was available for trade for the better part of the 2025 offseason, before the Eagles finally got him to take a pay cut and return as the team's top tight end. As such, it felt unlikely that he was going to stick around for the 2026 season, but he's back.

On the plus side, Goedert is still a good receiver, as he had 60 catches for 591 yards, and he broke the franchise tight end record with 11 regular season TDs while playing in a broken offense in 2025. He was a rare bright spot in the Eagles' passing game, at least in the red zone. He also only missed one game due to injury in 2025 after missing 15 games in the previous three seasons combined.

On the downside, in the past Goedert was considered a complete tight end without any obvious flaws, but he was not a good run blocker in 2025. He is also now 31 years old, and tight ends don't typically age well.

But what is perhaps most noteworthy about re-signing Goedert is that it will allow the team to avoid his accumulation of dead money to count toward their salary cap this season, which they can instead kick down the road to future years. That will give them more short-term salary cap flexibility. To be determined if the immediate savings on Goedert's 2026 cap obligation is a precursor to a trade of A.J. Brown.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Goedert Eagles Free Agency

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