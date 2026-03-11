Best available EDGEs left in free agency for the Eagles

Jaelan Phillips is going to Carolina, leaving a gaping hole for the Eagles at one of the game's most important positions.

Once the Phillips signing with the Panthers becomes official, the Eagles will have just three edge defenders under contract – Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith and the immortal Jose Ramirez.

Howie Roseman will need to creative to upgrade this position, with many of the top available pass rushers already having agreed to terms.

Here's a list of the top available free-agent edges who would be the best fits:

Maxx Crosby

OK, so technically not a free agent. But one of the NFL's best pass rushers is back on the trade market after the Raiders-Ravens deal fell through, forcing the Ravens to pivot to Trey Hendrickson and the Raiders to seeing if there's another taker for the 28-year-old Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowler. Roseman took a swing at Hendrickson, why not go for Crosby?

Bradley Chubb

We know Roseman is trying to avoid a splashy signing that would cancel out the third-round compensatory pick the Birds are surely to get next year for losing Phillips. The best thing about Chubb is that he will reportedly be released by the Dolphins, as opposed to having his contract expire, which means his signing can't impact the comp pick formula. Chubb played for Vic Fangio in 2023 – Fangio's lone season as Dolphins DC – and racked up 11 sacks and an NFL-most 6 forced fumbles that season. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Chubb has the ideal size to be a starting edge who can defend the run and rush the passer. He turns 30 in June and has made two Pro Bowls – not a bad option given what's left out there.

Jonathan Greenard

Also, not a free agent. But, multiple reports suggest the Vikings are looking to unload the 28-year-old edge defender coming off a three-sack season in 2025 in which he played just 12 games. Greenard is also reportedly seeking a pay raise, and the Eagles reportedly have interest. Greenard had consecutive seasons of 12+ sacks in 2023 and 2024 and has really good speed off the edge. Could the Eagles swing a trade for Greenard and sign Chubb to get two EDGEs for the same price the Panthers paid Phillips?

Joey Bosa

Now we get to the list of rotational edges who can help the Eagles but won't be game-changers. Bosa turns 31 in July and hasn't produced 10+ sacks since 2021 but did manage 5.0 sacks and an AFC-most five forced fumbles for the Bills last season on 64% of the snaps, his highest usage since 2021. The Eagles could get him on a cheap, 1-year deal that wouldn't cancel out the Phillips comp pick.

Arnold Ebikitie

He has just 16.5 sacks in four seasons with Atlanta, but the former Temple and Penn State standout is just 27 and might find more success among a better overall edge group. His size isn't ideal (6-2, 250) but he tested well at the Combine and could potentially have his talent maximized as a DRP in Fangio's scheme. He'd be another one-year, prove-it signing.

Jadeveon Clowney

He's 33 and has survived over the past seven seasons on a flurry of 1-year contracts, but Clowney can still impact a game as part of a pass-rush rotation. He had 8.5 sacks last season for the Cowboys, 5.5 for the Panthers in 2024, and 9.5 for the Ravens in 2023. The three Pro Bowls he made earlier in his career are ancient history now, but Clowney would be a low-cost option for the Birds who has plenty of experience in different schemes.

Kyle Van Noy

Like Clowney, Van Noy is in his second decade of NFL experience – he's played 12 seasons, the past three with the Ravens – but he keeps producing. He has spent most of his career in a 3-4 front and got better with age. His 12.5 sacks in 2024 were the most of his career and his 21.5 sacks in a two-year span with Baltimore from 2023 to 2024 were also his best in any two-year span of his career. He only had 2.0 sacks last season but he's a versatile player who could help the rotation if there's any gas left in the tank.

Others

• Marcus Davenport

• D.J. Wonnum

• Joe Tryon

• Dante Fowler Jr.

• Leonard Floyd



SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports