March 11, 2026

Report: Eagles made an offer to Trey Hendrickson before edge rusher signed with Ravens

The Eagles were reportedly in the market for Hendrickson until the Ravens closed it out.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
031126TreyHendrickson Sam Greene/Imagn Images

The Eagles reportedly have some interest in former Bengal Trey Hendrickson

The Philadelphia Eagles have made an offer to free agent edge defender Trey Hendrickson, according to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Hendrickson is one of the NFL's top pass rushers. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2021 to 2024, with a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2024. He finished second in the NFL in sacks in 2023 with 17.5, and he led the NFL in sacks in 2024, once again with 17.5.

In 2025, Hendrickson had a public contract squabble with the Bengals, and he missed 10 games with back and core muscle injuries, the latter of which required surgery, ending his season. He only had 4 sacks in seven games in 2025.

This offseason, the Bengals opted not to franchise tag Hendrickson, whose contract was expiring, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Eagles need pass rush help after losing Jaelan Phillips, who was their primary re-signing focus heading into free agency. Phillips agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on an absurd new four-year deal worth $120 million.

Hendrickson is more of a classic 4-3 DE, which makes him an imperfect fit in Vic Fangio's defense, as it often asks edge rushers to drop into coverage, something Hendrickson has not been asked to do much of during his nine-year NFL career. However, what he does is get to the quarterback, a skill that every team covets.

The Eagles' interest in Hendrickson is more likely to check in on a good player and see what happens, but my guess is that other teams around the league are more likely to make stronger offers. We'll see.

Update: Welp, this had a shelf life of like 30 seconds. Hendrickson is reportedly signing with the Ravens.

