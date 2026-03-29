Eagles to sign EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

March 29, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Buccaneers, Browns, and Bears edge defender Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Howie Roseman said at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix.
Tryon-Shoyinka was a Bucs first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2021 draft. He played four seasons in Tampa, before signing with the Browns during 2025 free agency. The Browns traded Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears for minimal compensation at the trade deadline. His career stats:
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Tackles (TFL)
|Sacks
|FF-FR
|2021 (TB)
|29 (5)
|4
|0-0
|2022 (TB)
|40 (6)
|4
|0-0
|2023 (TB)
|45 (7)
|5
|1-1
|2024 (TB)
|24 (3)
|2
|1-0
|2025 (CLE/CHI)
|22 (1)
|0
|0-0
Tryon-Shoyinka will compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
And elsewhere: Jimmy on Bluesky and Threads
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader