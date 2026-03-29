Eagles to sign EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Buccaneers, Browns, and Bears edge defender Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Howie Roseman said at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix.

Tryon-Shoyinka was a Bucs first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2021 draft. He played four seasons in Tampa, before signing with the Browns during 2025 free agency. The Browns traded Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears for minimal compensation at the trade deadline. His career stats:

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR 2021 (TB) 29 (5) 4 0-0 2022 (TB) 40 (6) 4 0-0 2023 (TB) 45 (7) 5 1-1 2024 (TB) 24 (3) 2 1-0 2025 (CLE/CHI) 22 (1) 0 0-0



Tryon-Shoyinka will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

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