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March 29, 2026

Eagles to sign EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Eagles signed a first round pass rusher.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032926JoeTryonShoyinka Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Buccaneers, Browns, and Bears edge defender Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Howie Roseman said at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix.

Tryon-Shoyinka was a Bucs first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2021 draft. He played four seasons in Tampa, before signing with the Browns during 2025 free agency. The Browns traded Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears for minimal compensation at the trade deadline. His career stats: 

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR 
2021 (TB)29 (5)0-0 
2022 (TB)40 (6)0-0 
2023 (TB)45 (7)1-1 
2024 (TB)24 (3)1-0 
2025 (CLE/CHI) 22 (1)0-0 


Tryon-Shoyinka will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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