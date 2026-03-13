Report: Eagles agree to terms with EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with former Falcons edge defender Arnold Ebiketie on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $7.3 million, per ESPN.

Ebiketie is undersized, but has some explosive athletic traits:

He also has some pass rush talent, shown in the below highlight reel (video via Al Karsten):

However, he only has 16.5 in his first four NFL seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2022:

Arnold Ebiketie Tackles (TFL) Sacks QB hits FF 2022 30 2.5 11 2 2023 25 6 12 2 2024 38 6 12 0 2025 36 2 6 0 TOTAL 129 16.5 41 4



Ebiketie had some pockets of success in 2023 and 2024, when he had 6 sacks each season. His numbers were down in 2025 because the Falcons selected a pair of edge rushers in the first round of the 2025 draft in Jalon Walker and James Pearce; and they signed Leonard Floyd in free agency.

Ebiketie came to Philly on a pre-draft visit in 2022. Players who visit prior to the draft often wind up playing for the Eagles, either as draft picks of the team or later down the road as trade or free agent acquisitions. It is also my understanding that they had some interest in him at the trade deadline last year, but instead landed Jaelan Phillips.

Ebiketie's profile fits what the Eagles look for in low-cost players in free agency:

Former high pick (38th overall in 2022). Good athletic and/or size measurables. Pockets of success, with explainable downticks in production.

Ebiketie reminds me a little of the Eagles' edge defender acquisitions of a year ago in Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, who were also both former high picks with flashes of production. They didn't work out, of course, and the strategy of going after players like that is debatable, but Ebiketie does feel a lot like Howie Roseman's jam.

