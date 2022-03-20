Eagles 2022 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might select. As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6'6, 341)

Our own Joe Santoloquito caught up with Davis at the Maxwell Awards in Atlantic City, where Davis revealed that he would be one of the Eagles' 30 visits, for BGN.

“I’ve been in contact with the Philadelphia Eagles and I plan on having a top-30 visit soon,” Davis said. “There’s not really too much I can say right now other than that, but we have been in contact. For me, it works great (if the Eagles drafted him). I loved watching Fletcher Cox growing up. I try to pattern part of my game after him and I love how dominant he is.” “I know the Eagles have three first-round picks. I put in the work for the combine and I did surprise myself with how fast my time was. I came in with a number in my head, and that was a number around 4.9. When they said I hit 4.7, I exceeded my own expectations. My agent told me to shut it down.”

Davis is a mammoth human being at 6'6, 341, and you can see on the field that he's amazingly quick for his size.



At the NFL Combine, Davis had a jaw dropping performance for a man his size. It's crazy that a 6'6, 341-pound man is even capable of running 4.78 40, but that's what Davis did.

I wouldn't normally advocate for a run stuffing DT in the first round, but if you have a chance to add a player with extremely unique size and athleticism measurables, he's a player who can perhaps develop as a pass rusher.

But even if Davis never becomes a guy who puts up big sacks numbers, he can still be very effective. He is a player that centers will not be able to single block, so he'll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he's doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles' defense.



The Eagles already have a strong defensive tackle rotation in Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams, but it's a position they place a high priority on, and Cox's time with the team could soon be coming to an end.

