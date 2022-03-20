More Sports:

March 20, 2022

Eagles 2022 draft prospect visit tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032022JordanDavis Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might select. As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6'6, 341)

Our own Joe Santoloquito caught up with Davis at the Maxwell Awards in Atlantic City, where Davis revealed that he would be one of the Eagles' 30 visits, for BGN

“I’ve been in contact with the Philadelphia Eagles and I plan on having a top-30 visit soon,” Davis said. “There’s not really too much I can say right now other than that, but we have been in contact. For me, it works great (if the Eagles drafted him). I loved watching Fletcher Cox growing up. I try to pattern part of my game after him and I love how dominant he is.”

“I know the Eagles have three first-round picks. I put in the work for the combine and I did surprise myself with how fast my time was. I came in with a number in my head, and that was a number around 4.9. When they said I hit 4.7, I exceeded my own expectations. My agent told me to shut it down.”

Davis is a mammoth human being at 6'6, 341, and you can see on the field that he's amazingly quick for his size.

At the NFL Combine, Davis had a jaw dropping performance for a man his size. It's crazy that a 6'6, 341-pound man is even capable of running 4.78 40, but that's what Davis did.

I wouldn't normally advocate for a run stuffing DT in the first round, but if you have a chance to add a player with extremely unique size and athleticism measurables, he's a player who can perhaps develop as a pass rusher. 

But even if Davis never becomes a guy who puts up big sacks numbers, he can still be very effective. He is a player that centers will not be able to single block, so he'll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he's doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles' defense.

The Eagles already have a strong defensive tackle rotation in Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams, but it's a position they place a high priority on, and Cox's time with the team could soon be coming to an end.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles draft visit tracker

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency tracker: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber
Kyle-Schwardber_121521_usat

Sponsored

NJDOT & GEICO team up for highway safety
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Women's Health

Mammograms also may help identify heart disease risk, study finds
mammograms heart disease

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

Entertainment

Philadelphia historic sites hosting fundraiser to support Ukraine
Ukraine Philly Historic Sites

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved