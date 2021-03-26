More Sports:

March 26, 2021

Eagles trade away the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
032621JalenHurts Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles reportedly liked another quarterback in this draft more than Jalen Hurts, but it appears that when they deemed it unlikely to land him, they traded out of the sixth overall pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a draft-altering move, as they have traded out of the sixth overall pick, moving back to the 12th overall pick, and collecting the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Here are the full details of the trade, in chart form:

Eagles get Dolphins get 
12th overall pick in 2021 draft 6th overall pick in 2021 draft 
123rd overall pick (4th round) in 2021 draft 156th overall pick (5th round) in 2021 draft 
Miami's 1st round pick in the 2022 draft  

Shortly before the Eagles’ trade was consummated, the Dolphins traded back from the third overall pick with the San Francisco to the 12th overall pick. 

The Eagles reportedly discussed trading up to the third overall pick before Miami moved out of that spot, but they evidently couldn't be sure that they would land BYU's Zach Wilson, who they apparently had heavy interest in, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in this since-deleted tweet:

032521IanRapoport

Rapoport perhaps got a text from a number with a 215 area code, and later changed his wording.

There's a lot to unpack with this move. We'll analyze all of the following in time, but the initial takeaways:

• There was a short list of potential prospects who would have made sense at the sixth overall pick. That whole cast of characters will now change, and the pool of players who could be in play at 12 will widen. 

• The Eagles could have as many as three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — their own, the Dolphins', and the Colts', if Carson Wentz meets playing time benchmarks in Indianapolis. On a side note, in a season in which the Eagles aren't likely to be good, their fans will at least have additional outside rooting interests, in that the team will benefit from the Dolphins being bad, and Wentz's playing time will be fun to monitor.

• If Rapoport's report is true that the Eagles were interested in trading up for Wilson, then they were not throwing full support behind Jalen Hurts, as was reported previously by Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

More coming soon.

