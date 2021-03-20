More Sports:

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes a snap against the Washington Football Team.

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.

 Offense
 QBJalen Hurts     
 RBMiles Sanders Boston Scott Jason Huntley Adrian Killins Elijah Holyfield 
 WRTravis Fulgham J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Khalil Tate   
 WRJalen Reagor  John Hightower   
 WRGreg Ward Quez Watkins Deontay Burnett   
 TEZach Ertz Dallas Goedert Caleb Wilson Jason Croom Hakeem Butler 
 TE (cont.)    Tyree Jackson 
 LTJordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta   
 CJason Kelce Luke Juriga Ross Pierschbacher   
 RGBrandon Brooks Matt Pryor    
 RTLane Johnson Jack Driscoll    


Defense 
LDE Brandon Graham Joe Ostman Matt Leo  
DT Fletcher Cox T.Y. McGill Raequan Williams  
DT Javon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway   
RDE Derek Barnett Josh Sweat   
LB Alex Singleton Davion Taylor Genard Avery Rashod Smith 
LB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley Joe Bachie  
CB Darius Slay Michael Jacquet Jameson Houston  
Anthony Harris Marcus Epps Andrew Adams Elijah Riley 
Rodney McLeod K'Von Wallace Grayland Arnold  
CB Craig James Kevon Seymour   
SCB Avonte Maddox Lavert Hill Shakial Taylor  


Special Teams 
Jake Elliott  
Arryn Siposs  
LS Rick Lovato  
KR Boston Scott Jason Huntley 
PR Greg Ward Jalen Reagor 


