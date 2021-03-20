Philadelphia Eagles 2021 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.

Offense 1 2 3 4 5 QB Jalen Hurts RB Miles Sanders Boston Scott Jason Huntley Adrian Killins Elijah Holyfield WR Travis Fulgham J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Khalil Tate WR Jalen Reagor John Hightower WR Greg Ward Quez Watkins Deontay Burnett TE Zach Ertz Dallas Goedert Caleb Wilson Jason Croom Hakeem Butler TE (cont.) Tyree Jackson LT Jordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth LG Isaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta C Jason Kelce Luke Juriga Ross Pierschbacher RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll





Defense 1 2 3 4 LDE Brandon Graham Joe Ostman Matt Leo DT Fletcher Cox T.Y. McGill Raequan Williams DT Javon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway RDE Derek Barnett Josh Sweat LB Alex Singleton Davion Taylor Genard Avery Rashod Smith LB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley Joe Bachie CB Darius Slay Michael Jacquet Jameson Houston S Anthony Harris Marcus Epps Andrew Adams Elijah Riley S Rodney McLeod K'Von Wallace Grayland Arnold CB Craig James Kevon Seymour SCB Avonte Maddox Lavert Hill Shakial Taylor





Special Teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Arryn Siposs LS Rick Lovato KR Boston Scott Jason Huntley PR Greg Ward Jalen Reagor





