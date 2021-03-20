Philadelphia Eagles 2021 depth chart

March 20, 2021
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
|Jason Huntley
|Adrian Killins
|Elijah Holyfield
|WR
|Travis Fulgham
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|Khalil Tate
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|John Hightower
|WR
|Greg Ward
|Quez Watkins
|Deontay Burnett
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|Caleb Wilson
|Jason Croom
|Hakeem Butler
|TE (cont.)
|Tyree Jackson
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Andre Dillard
|Brett Toth
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Nate Herbig
|Sua Opeta
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Luke Juriga
|Ross Pierschbacher
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Matt Pryor
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Jack Driscoll
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Joe Ostman
|Matt Leo
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|T.Y. McGill
|Raequan Williams
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Hassan Ridgeway
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Josh Sweat
|LB
|Alex Singleton
|Davion Taylor
|Genard Avery
|Rashod Smith
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Shaun Bradley
|Joe Bachie
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Michael Jacquet
|Jameson Houston
|S
|Anthony Harris
|Marcus Epps
|Andrew Adams
|Elijah Riley
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|K'Von Wallace
|Grayland Arnold
|CB
|Craig James
|Kevon Seymour
|SCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Lavert Hill
|Shakial Taylor
|Special Teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Arryn Siposs
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|KR
|Boston Scott
|Jason Huntley
|PR
|Greg Ward
|Jalen Reagor
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader