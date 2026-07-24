Who will be this year's Eagles training camp phenom?

Every year at Eagles training camp, at least one bottom-roster player who most fans have never heard of blows it up at camp and in the preseason, becomes an instant fan favorite. Most of the time, he doesn't make the 53-man roster, or does but has minimal impact.

These training camp legends become lore every summer, known more for what they accomplished for a few weeks in the summer than anything they ever did in a professional game – if they were fortunate to play in one.

In the 2000s, they'd be called "Na Brown Award" winners, in honor of the 1999 Eagles fourth-round pick who looked like Jerry Rice reincarnate during his rookie camp only to have 18 catches as a rookie and play just three seasons, with 42 career catches.

Some of the most memorable phenoms of Lehigh – "Le-Heismans," if you will – are WR Hank Baskett, RB Lorenzo Booker, and TE Michael Gasperson and DE Phillip Hunt.

The trend continued even after camp moved to South Philly, where unknowns like WR Rasheed Bailey, DE Steven Means, WR Paul Turner and the infamous RB Henry Josey once tantalized the limited fans who were invited to see practice or in the preseason.

Last year, the honor went to undrafted rookie Darius Cooper, an obscure wide receiver from an even more obscure college – Tarleton State – who marveled all camp and actually made the 53. Keeping in tradition, Cooper caught just nine passes in 13 games and will fight to make the 53 this season.

Who will this year's unexpected camp phenom, and why?

We've narrowed down the candidates for you, in order of likeliest:

TE Dae'Quan Wright

The darlings of training camp are almost always: a) offensive players; and b) pass catchers. A running back occasionally sneaks into the mix. I first thought about going with free agent TE Stone Smartt, a good athlete who's more of a pass catcher than blocker. Then I figured – why not go with the even better athlete? Wright has some explosive traits that should shine in a camp setting. The Ole Miss product averaged 16.3 yards per catch last season and probably would've been drafted if an injury hadn't kept him from participating in drills at his pro day.

The Eagles' offense is expected to be tight end-friendly, and Wright will be running with the third-team offense against third-string linebackers and defensive backs. With his 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame, he should have a field day in the 1-on-1 drills.

WR Danny Gray

The 2022 third-round pick of the 49ers is one of several former 49ers draft misses that the Eagles have brought in over the past few years. Gray clocked a 4.33 at the NFL Combine coming out, which means he has the kind of blistering speed that the Eagles really don't have in their wide receiver corps, save for Marquise Brown.

Injuries have been Gray's biggest obstacle. He missed all of 2023 with an injury, leading the Niners to release him. He latched on with the Eagles' practice squad in 2024 and was supposed to prove his worth last year at camp, but the Eagles waived him with an injury designation just a few days into camp because of a long-term finger injury. They re-signed him to the practice squad in November. Gray should be a deep-ball merchant at camp if he can stay on the field.

OG/C Willie Lampkin

Other than Jason Kelce back in 2011, I can't recall too many interior offensive linemen who became instant attractions at training camp, but Philly loves an underdog (so I've heard), and Lampkin is the ultimate one because not one rational person would ever look at the 5-foot-11, 290-pound former Tar Heel and say, "Yeah, that's an NFL lineman."

However, Lampkin drummed up some interest last year in Rams camp after serving up some pancakes against the Cowboys in a preseason game (h/t @BrandonThorneNFL).

Willie Lampkin (5'11" 290) pancaking four Cowboys defenders in week 1 of preseason pic.twitter.com/pkbm7DoV86 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 10, 2025

That probably should've been more of a sign that Dallas' defense would stink again than of Lampkin being the next Mike Webster (Google him, youngins), but interest in Lampkin only grew after the Eagles claimed him off waivers even though he was injured at the end of camp. The Eagles managed to stash him on IR all season. Something tells me that Lampkin's turns in the OL-DL 1-on-1 battles at camp will be must-see.

S Maximus Pulley

First, let me credit Jimmy Kempski for being high on this playmaking defensive back prospect from Wofford right from the start. Pulley had five INTs last year – two of them were returned for TDs – and 85 tackles. With the Eagles thin at safety, there's an opportunity for someone like Pulley to shine bright and make the 53 – this year's version of Darius Cooper.

Pulley's production came against low-level college competition. He will be running with the third team, which means he should have plenty of snaps to showcase that playmaking ability and reading a QB's eyes when rookie QB Cole Payton is also on the field. Payton is a developmental prospect who needs a lot of technique work but likes to drive the ball. That's a good recipe for someone like Pulley to create turnovers during team drills and excite the crowd. Same goes for preseason games, when he's on the field against other teams' third- and fourth-string QBs.

Bill Streicher/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect Bill Streicher/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect Eagles center Willie Lampkin (61) is dwarfed by almost all of his teammates, including rookie guard Micah Morris (76), making him a true underdog story at this year's camp.



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