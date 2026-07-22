Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the start of training camp

Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins on Tuesday of next week, so let's project an initial 53-man roster, and see how things change over the next couple of months.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

The Eagles' trade for Andy Dalton made sense to me when the Eagles made it back in March, in that it gave them a cheap competent veteran who could be the QB2 if the Eagles got an offer for Tanner McKee that they couldn't refuse.

And then I saw Dalton play in spring practices (🤢), and watched his tape from 2025 (🤮).

There's technically a "camp battle" for the QB2 spot, but I don't think Dalton will even make the team.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

The Eagles have kept four running backs in previous seasons, but in my opinion they can pretty easily find a veteran who they can stash on the practice squad. There's no need to carry any of the other running backs on the 53.

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown, Johnny Wilson

Smith, Lemon, and Wicks are universally considered locks. I would consider Brown a lock as well, given his guaranteed $5 million salary, and the fact that the Eagles passed up a compensatory pick to sign him in free agency. (Also, he's a better receiver than I think most realize.)

At the fifth receiver spot, I think the Eagles still like Wilson and will give him every chance to make the roster, with guys like Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper competing for spots as well.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

The only question here is Cameron Latu, who I believe will make the roster because he is a good special teams player and he can also play some fullback if Sean Mannion wants that to be a part of his offense (as I believe he will).

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall , Myles Hinton, Micah Morris

The five starters, plus Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, and Drew Kendall are all locks. Micah Morris isn't a lock, but he should have a leg up on the others competing in camp since he is a drafted rookie.

And then between guys like Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton, I'll give a slight edge to Hinton, who is cross-training at guard, and the Eagles are light on iOL depth. A possibility remains that the Eagles will try to add another veteran interior guy to the mix.

Edge defenders (6): Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, Brandon Graham, Keyshawn James-Newby

We'll project that BG will sign before the start of training camp, though it's certainly not a given. If he joins the roster he can help both on the edge and on the interior.

I have Keyshawn James-Newby sneaking onto the roster as well because I believe he can be a good special teams player.

Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson

The interior of the D-line is a spot where I think the Eagles could add a veteran before the start of the season. Their starters are awesome; their backups are not.

Also, a pretty glaring omission here is Uar Bernard, who I believe the Eagles will try to redshirt his rookie season by putting him on IR with a skinned knee.

Linebacker (5): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell

I would look out for Chance Campbell to impress during camp and crack the roster. If so, the Eagles could carry five off-ball linebackers this season.

Cornerback (5): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo

The Eagles have the best starting trio of corners in the NFL, and I like their depth as well. Jonathan Jones had a strong spring, and he has inside-outside versatility. They also have Michael Carter, who we listed with the safeties, but who has way more experience at slot corner.

I think Kelee Ringo will stick because of his ability as a gunner on the punt team, if he isn't traded for a back-of-the-roster player at another position.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, Cole Wisniewski

Mukuba will start at one safety spot, and Cooper DeJean will play the other safety spot in the base defense. In subpackages, DeJean will move to the slot, and it'll be an open competition for the other safety spot opposite Mukuba. Marcus Epps is the favorite, but he'll be pushed by Carter, and the Eagles could still certainly trade for a safety if they don't like what they see.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

All of the Eagles' specialists are running unopposed, though I suppose Elliott and Underwood are competing against themselves / other guys around the league. Still, I'll project that these will be the Eagles' three specialists at 53-man cutdowns.

Note: In past seasons at 53-man cutdowns, as a way to get an extra guy on the roster the Eagles have released veteran long snappers, added them back to the practice squad, and used them as gameday callups Week 1. They can't really do that with Underwood, because he is not a vested veteran and would be exposed to the waiver wire.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader