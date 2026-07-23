Three training camp trade targets who make sense for the Eagles

Since he reassumed his GM duties in 2016, Howie Roseman has made 24 (!) trades during training camp, including five during 2025 training camp. A recap of all 24 trades:

• August 16, 2016: The Eagles traded OL Dennis Kelly to the Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham.

• September 3, 2016: The Eagles traded Sam Bradford to the Vikings for a first-round pick in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018.

• September 6, 2016: The Eagles traded DB Eric Rowe to the Patriots for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

• July 26, 2017: The Eagles traded OL Allen Barbre to the Broncos for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

• August 11, 2017: The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills for CB Ronald Darby.

• August 21, 2017: The Eagles traded OL Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

• August 27, 2017: The Eagles traded S Terrence Brooks to the Jets for CB Dexter McDougle.

• August 29, 2017: The Eagles traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the Saints for a 2019 seventh-round pick. (Later nullified.)

• September 2, 2018: The Eagles traded a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Bears for S Deiondre Hall.

• August 9, 2019: The Eagles traded OL Ryan Bates to the Bills for DE Eli Harold.

• August 22, 2019: The Eagles traded DT Bruce Hector to the Cardinals for S Johnathan Ford.

• August 28, 2021: The Eagles traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for QB Gardner Minshew.

• August 31, 2021: The Eagles traded OL Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Colts for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

• August 15, 2022: The Eagles traded WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for S Ugo Amadi.

• August 24, 2022: The Eagles then traded Ugo Amadi to the Titans for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

• August 30, 2022: The Eagles traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Saints for S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

• August 31, 2022: The Eagles traded WR Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick in 2024.

• August 29, 2023: The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Broncos for TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a seventh-round pick.



• August 22, 2024: The Eagles traded a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks to the Commanders for WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick.

• August 4, 2025: The Eagles traded iDL Thomas Booker to the Raiders for CB Jakorian Bennett.

• August 18, 2025: The Eagles traded TE Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick to the Texans for WR John Metchie and a sixth-round pick.

• August 24, 2025: The Eagles traded fifth- and seventh round picks to the Vikings for QB Sam Howell and a sixth-round pick.

• August 24, 2025: The Eagles traded a seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for OT Fred Johnson.

• August 24, 2025: The Eagles traded OL Darian Kinnard to the Packers for a sixth-round pick.



As you can see, Roseman was mostly wheeling and dealing for depth guys.

The three positions that I believe are on Roseman's radar heading into 2026 training camp are interior offensive line, interior defensive line, and safety. Here are players who I believe make sense at each position.

iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (23), Raiders (6'3, 325)

Jackson Powers-Johnson was a highly-rated center prospect coming out of Oregon, but he has not found footing in Las Vegas in two seasons with the Raiders, who signed C Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract this offseason.

As a rookie in 2024, Powers-Johnson started eight games at LG and six games at C. In 2025, he was the starting RG before an ankle injury suffered against the Broncos Week 10 ended his season. His career snap counts:

Jackson Powers-Johnson LG C RG 2024 506 421 29 2025 0 0 354 TOTAL 506 421 383



So, you know, he has experience playing all three interior OL spots.

Powers-Johnson is a powerful lineman who plays with a nasty streak. A 2024 scouting report from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.

Here are some entertaining highlights of Powers-Johnson against the Bears last season:

He reminds me a little of a shorter Landon Dickerson.

This year, Powers-Johnson is in a camp battle for a starting guard spot with 2025 third-round pick Caleb Rogers. If it's looking like Powers-Johnson is losing that battle, the Raiders could view him as expendable, and the Eagles could view him as immediate iOL depth as well as a reclamation project who could potentially take over for Dickerson if Dickerson has an early retirement.

Projected cost: Sixth-round pick.

iDL Kris Jenkins, Jr. (24), Bengals (6'3, 310)

Jenkins' dad (also Kris), played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Jets. He made four Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro three times. His uncle is Cullen Jenkins, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, including two with the Eagles in 2011 and 2012.

Jenkins came in at No. 6 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list the summer before his final college season at Michigan: The former three-star recruit, the son of former NFL star Kris Jenkins, arrived in Ann Arbor at 257 pounds, and he played last season in the mid-280s. He made 54 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and had 20 QB pressures. According to PFF, he led all defensive linemen in the country in run stops. But people inside the Michigan program think he’s now ready to take a huge step forward as an impact guy. He’s up to 307 pounds and is more powerful and explosive than ever. He did 32 reps of 225 on the bench and did 760 pounds on the combo twist. So, you know, he's athletic and powerful. However, he has been a bit of a disappointment in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2024 draft. This offseason, the Bengals traded a first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence and they signed Jonathan Allen in free agency. Jenkins is now buried on Cincy's depth chart. As we have seen in Philly, it can take a few years for young interior defensive lineman to get their sea legs, but they often pan out eventually. Jenkins could be a low-cost lottery ticket if the Bengals have soured on him. Projected cost: Sixth-round pick.

S Grant Delpit (27), Browns (6'3, 208)

We've mentioned Grant Delpit as a potential trade target a few times here, but haven't really profiled him yet. To begin, Delpit is a logical player on the trade block because the Browns have a talented young safety in Ronnie Hickman and they just selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the 2026 draft. Delpit is in the final year of his deal, and feels like a player unlikely to re-sign in Cleveland, who may as well get something for him now since they're not anywhere remotely close to Super Bowl contention.

Delpit is a physical run defender and a good blitzer. He also has the size at 6'3 to match up against NFL tight ends. A quick highlight reel:

I like Delpit's fit in Philly as the sub-package starter opposite Andrew Mukuba. The Eagles would have the best trio of corners in the NFL in Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen, with Mukuba playing more of a coverage role at safety. That would allow Delpit to be more of a box safety.

Projected cost: Fourth-round pick, with maybe a late round pick coming back.

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