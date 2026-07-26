Eagles notes: Quinyon Mitchell's and Cooper DeJean's next contracts

There are a handful of training camps around the NFL that are already underway, and subsequently news coming from them. Here are a couple of nuggets that are relevant to the Eagles, and a check in on the Eagles' standing among the other Philly sports teams.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will be watching Christian Gonzalez's and Devin Witherspoon's contract negotiations closely

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on Saturday that the Patriots made CB Christian Gonzalez an offer that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Robert Kraft on Christian Gonzalez: Patriots love him, made him offer as highest-paid CB, richest contract in franchise history, and hope he is with us for a long time. pic.twitter.com/bxRsdDkHvQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2026

The current highest-paid corner in the NFL is Trent McDuffie, who signed four-year, $124 million deal in Los Angeles after the Rams traded a first-round pick to the Chiefs for him this offseason. That's $31 million per year.

Gonzalez is obviously angling for more, and the Patriots have decided to try to put pressure on him by negotiating through the media and general public. (Bush league tactic, in my opinion, but whatever.)

Gonzalez isn't the only top cornerback in negotiations for a new deal. The Seahawks' Devin Witherspoon could cash in this offseason as well.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Texans Pro Bowl CB Kamari Lassiter will all be eligible for contract extensions next offseason. Assuming he stays healthy and has another good season, Mitchell will likely be looking to top any deals given to Gonzalez and/or Witherspoon. The better the deals Gonzalez and Witherspoon get, the more leverage Mitchell will have to ask for a commensurate deal.

DeJean's earning power isn't a true apple-to-apples comparison, as he'll play a mix of slot corner and safety in 2026, but certainly he'll be rooting for Gonzalez and Witherspoon to break the bank as well.

A lot of corners will soon land monster second contracts.

There was movement in the "next Philly team to win a chip" power rankings

A week ago I took a Twitter poll of the most likely Philly team to win a championship. The Eagles won in a blowout.

I was curious how much that would change after the Sixers signed LeBron James.

The Eagles are still atop the list, but the Sixers siphoned off their share of votes, while most jumped ship on the Flyers and Phillies.

The 12 cities with at least one team in each of the four major sports leagues, and whether they made the playoffs or not in their most recently completed seasons:

City 🏈 ⚾ 🏀 🏒 Boston ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chicago ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Dallas ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Denver ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Detroit ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ Los Angeles ✅✅ ✅❌ ✅❌ ✅✅ Miami ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Minneapolis ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ New York ❌❌ ✅❌ ✅❌ ❌❌❌ Philadelphia ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ San Francisco ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Washington D.C. ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌



So, I suppose it's a decent time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. Certainly better than being a Washington D.C. sports fan.

One of the Eagles' 2026 opponents suffered a devastating injury

The Carolina Panthers lost EDGE Nic Scourton for the season with a torn ACL. Scourton had a very encouraging rookie season, with 47 tackles, 5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He's still only 21 years old, and was projected to start on the edge opposite former Eagle Jaelan Phillips.

If you'll recall, the Panthers signed Phillips to a ridiculous four-year deal worth $120 million, largely because they didn't have much on the edge to feel good about, aside from Scourton. Now that they have lost Scourton, they are once again paper thin there.

So, two things relevant to the Eagles here:

1) They play the Panthers Week 6, after their return home from London. It's not like the Panthers lost Bryce Young or something, but they'll be somewhat weaker after this injury.

2) This week I'll publish my annual 25 things that I'm most looking forward to seeing at Eagles training camp*. And that'll include what Jalen Hurts looks like in the new offense, how the rookies are adapting, Jalen Carter's situation, etc. etc. But what really matters more than anything, as always, is just making it to the season without losing an important player.

*NoCo needs a win.

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