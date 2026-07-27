Red Cross declares national blood crisis, offers incentives for donations

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in its nearly 150-year history, saying donations are not keeping pace with hospital demand.

Blood donations have fallen to a four-year, summer low despite the organization calling a emergency blood shortage in the spring. All blood types are need, but the Red Cross particularly needs type O, and type O-positive is now below a one-day supply. The Red Cross said it has begun limiting distribution of O blood to hospitals.

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The Red Cross last called a national blood crisis in January 2022.

In April, the Red Cross began offering gift cards to donors as an incentive in preparation for an expected seasonal drop in donations. But donations continued to fall, dropping almost 25% in June. Extreme heat, air quality issues and an intense intestinal outbreak has caused low donor turnout, the organization said.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is giving a free Fandango movie ticket worth up to $15, plus fees, to everyone who donates by July 31. Anyone who donates in August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

"This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions," Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services, said in a statement. "If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season."

Donations can be made at Philadelphia's blood donation centers at 700 Spring Garden St. and 1401 Rhawn St. The centers are open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made using the Blood Donor app, the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Here's a list of additional blood drives being held in Philadelphia.