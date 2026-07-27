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July 27, 2026

Red Cross declares national blood crisis, offers incentives for donations

Blood donations have not kept up with hospital demand due to 'unique challenges,' including extreme heat and air quality issues.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Blood Drives
Red Cross blood crisis Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in its history, because donations are not keeping pace with hospital demand.

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in its nearly 150-year history, saying donations are not keeping pace with hospital demand.

Blood donations have fallen to a four-year, summer low despite the organization calling a emergency blood shortage in the spring. All blood types are need, but the Red Cross particularly needs type O, and type O-positive is now below a one-day supply. The Red Cross said it has begun limiting distribution of O blood to hospitals.

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The Red Cross last called a national blood crisis in January 2022.

In April, the Red Cross began offering gift cards to donors as an incentive in preparation for an expected seasonal drop in donations. But donations continued to fall, dropping almost 25% in June. Extreme heat, air quality issues and an intense intestinal outbreak has caused low donor turnout, the organization said.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is giving a free Fandango movie ticket worth up to $15, plus fees, to everyone who donates by July 31. Anyone who donates in August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

"This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions," Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services, said in a statement. "If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season."

Donations can be made at Philadelphia's blood donation centers at 700 Spring Garden St. and 1401 Rhawn St. The centers are open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made using the Blood Donor app, the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Here's a list of additional blood drives being held in Philadelphia.

Date Time Location Address
Monday8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 11630 Caroline Road
Monday  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Xfinity Mobile Arena3601 S. Broad St.
Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Fox Chase Cancer Center, Medical Center Building 333 Cottman Ave.
Thursday 1 to 6 p.m.Neighborhood Community Action Center, District No. 1, Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter St.
Thursday 1 to 6 p.m. Venetian Club8030 Germantown Ave.
FridayNoon to 5 p.m. 8 Diamonds Community Center 1924 N. Woodstock St.
Friday 1 to 6 p.m.North Light Community Center 175 Green Lane
Saturday9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethel Church Philadelphia Mills 903 Franklin Mills Circle
Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church1009 Unruh Ave.
Aug. 3 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. City Life Church3301 S. 20th St.
Aug. 3 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cobbs Creek Environmental Education Center 700 Cobbs Creek Parkway
Aug. 4 1 to 6 p.m. 5 on Canal Amenity Building 901 Canal St.
Aug. 51 to 6 p.m. St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church 535 Rhawn St.
Aug. 6 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Temple University Student Faculty Center 3340 N. Broad St.
Aug. 6 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spectrum Health Services 5201 Haverford Ave.
Aug. 6 Noon to 5 p.m.Rivera Recreation Center 3201 N. Fifth St.
Aug. 6 1 to 6 p.m.Tenth Presbyterian Church 1701 Delancey St.
Aug. 61 to 6 p.m.Roxborough Memorial Hospital 5800 Ridge Ave.
Aug. 10 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saint Joseph's University, Campion Student Center5600 City Ave.
Aug. 119 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Church 10800 Knights Road
Aug. 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.University of Pennsylvania, Franklin Building 3451 Walnut St.
Aug. 14 1 to 6 p.m.Gloria Dei Old Swedes Church 916 S. Swanson St.
MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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