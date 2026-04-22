Red Cross is offering gift cards to encourage spring blood donations

The American Red Cross is recruiting blood donors with more than a complimentary cookie. To ensure hospitals and transfusion centers are adequately stocked through the summer, the nonprofit is offering gift cards over the next three weeks.

The added incentive isn't due to a shortage, a representative for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania said. Rather, it's a means of preparing for an expected, seasonal drop in donations.

"We need to collect blood and platelets every single day to ensure they’re available for patients," Alana Mauger, regional communications manager for the nonprofit's southeastern Pennsylvania office, said via email. "As summer approaches, we typically see a decline in donations because schools and colleges are wrapping up and people start planning vacations."

Those who give blood or platelets now through April 30 can claim a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. The Red Cross will offer $20 Amazon gift cards to donors from May 1-17.

Donors can make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. The blood donation centers at 700 Spring Garden St. and 1401 Rhawn St. are open seven days a week, though hours vary. Here's a list of additional upcoming blood drives in Philadelphia:

Date Time Location Address April 24 Noon-5 p.m. Curtis Institute of Music, Lenfest Hall 1616 Locust St. May 1 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pennsylvania Hospital Pine Building 800 Spruce St. May 2 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Masonic District D, Tacony Masonic Temple 4400 Magee Ave. May 4 2-7 p.m. Pentecost International Worship Center 1315 S. 26th St. May 6 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center 3900 Woodland Ave. May 9 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Red Cross House 4000 Powelton Ave. May 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ascension Mar Thoma Church 10197 Northeast Ave. May 13 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. BNY Mellon 1735 Market St. May 15 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine 3400 Civic Center Blvd. May 15 Noon-5 p.m. Rivers Casino Philadelphia 1001 N. Delaware Ave. May 16 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fox Chase Recreation Center 7901 Ridgeway St.

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