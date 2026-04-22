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April 22, 2026

Red Cross is offering gift cards to encourage spring blood donations

The nonprofit is preparing for a dip in contributions as donors plan vacations. It'll offer $15-20 vouchers in April and May.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Red Cross
Red Cross gift cards Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The American Red Cross is offering extra incentives to potential blood donors. Anyone who gives through May 17 can claim a $15-20 gift card.

The American Red Cross is recruiting blood donors with more than a complimentary cookie. To ensure hospitals and transfusion centers are adequately stocked through the summer, the nonprofit is offering gift cards over the next three weeks.

MORE: Giving birth to more children may help protect women against stroke

The added incentive isn't due to a shortage, a representative for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania said. Rather, it's a means of preparing for an expected, seasonal drop in donations.

"We need to collect blood and platelets every single day to ensure they’re available for patients," Alana Mauger, regional communications manager for the nonprofit's southeastern Pennsylvania office, said via email. "As summer approaches, we typically see a decline in donations because schools and colleges are wrapping up and people start planning vacations."

Those who give blood or platelets now through April 30 can claim a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. The Red Cross will offer $20 Amazon gift cards to donors from May 1-17.

Donors can make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. The blood donation centers at 700 Spring Garden St. and 1401 Rhawn St. are open seven days a week, though hours vary. Here's a list of additional upcoming blood drives in Philadelphia:

 DateTime Location Address 
 April 24Noon-5 p.m. Curtis Institute of Music, Lenfest Hall1616 Locust St. 
May 17 a.m.-5 p.m. Pennsylvania Hospital Pine Building 800 Spruce St. 
 May 2 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Masonic District D, Tacony Masonic Temple4400 Magee Ave. 
May 4 2-7 p.m.Pentecost International Worship Center  1315 S. 26th St.
 May 68 a.m.-1 p.m.  Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center3900 Woodland Ave. 
 May 9 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Red Cross House4000 Powelton Ave. 
May 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ascension Mar Thoma Church10197 Northeast Ave. 
May 13 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. BNY Mellon1735 Market St. 
 May 159:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.  Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine3400 Civic Center Blvd. 
 May 15 Noon-5 p.m. Rivers Casino Philadelphia1001 N. Delaware Ave. 
May 16 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fox Chase Recreation Center7901 Ridgeway St. 

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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