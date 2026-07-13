Red Cross blood drives across the Philly region seek donors amid emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross is asking people across the Philadelphia region to donate blood as it works to rebuild the nation's blood supply following a sharp drop in donations.

The organization has scheduled blood drives throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties through July 31 after blood donations fell nearly 25% in June. The Red Cross said hospitals are using blood products faster than donations are coming in, with the greatest need for platelet donations and donors with O positive and B negative blood types.

In addition to community blood drives, donors can also make appointments at the Red Cross' permanent donation centers in Philadelphia, Langhorne, West Chester, East Norriton and Horsham.

As a thank-you, people who donate between July 13 and July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email, valued at up to $15.

You can use the Red Cross' online Find a Drive tool to search for nearby blood drives and donation centers and schedule an appointment.

America Red Cross Blood Drive

Now - July 31

Various locations

Philadelphia region

Find a Drive

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