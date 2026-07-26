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July 26, 2026

Sixers waive Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry played 14 games for the 2025-26 Sixers, averaging 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 12.4 minutes.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Terry 7.24.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalen Terry made 14 appearances for the 2025-26 Sixers.

The Sixers are waiving Dalen Terry, the team said, executing the first of what will be two moves made to create enough breathing room below the team's hard cap at the first apron to sign LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Had James signed a one-year minimum deal, he would have slotted into the Sixers' 15th and final standard roster spot and the team would have remained beneath its hard cap at the first apron. The Sixers could have then chosen to waive Terry and sign Caldwell-Pope. But the extra season on his deal means his salary cap hit will be just under $3.9 million instead of a figure closer to $2.5 million.

That difference may seem minor, but it is what will trigger a decent bit of back-end roster maneuvering.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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