Sixers waive Dalen Terry

The Sixers are waiving Dalen Terry, the team said, executing the first of what will be two moves made to create enough breathing room below the team's hard cap at the first apron to sign LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Had James signed a one-year minimum deal, he would have slotted into the Sixers' 15th and final standard roster spot and the team would have remained beneath its hard cap at the first apron. The Sixers could have then chosen to waive Terry and sign Caldwell-Pope. But the extra season on his deal means his salary cap hit will be just under $3.9 million instead of a figure closer to $2.5 million.

That difference may seem minor, but it is what will trigger a decent bit of back-end roster maneuvering.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation