Sixers and Jaylen Brown eligible to negotiate one-year contract extension

As the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, Sixers trade acquisition Jaylen Brown is officially eligible for a contract extension with his new team. Brown, already under contract for three years and about $185 million, can now be offered a one-year extension.

Even if Brown and the Sixers agreed to an extension right away, the exact value of the extra year will not be determined until the NBA's salary cap for the 2029-30 season is officially determined. Depending on where that lands, a one-year maximum extension for Brown could be worth around $69 million – if not higher in the event the cap rises more than currently projected.

The Sixers should be in no rush to extend Brown, as that is a massive number which comes with significant risk. After all, the main reason the Sixers were able to acquire Brown for a cost which many found to be surprisingly light was that they were prepared to assume his enormous deal. It looks like this after his trade bonus was applied:

Season Jaylen Brown age Salary 2026-27 30 $57,736,350 2027-28 31 $61,672,814

2028-29 32 $65,609,278





Should Brown and the Sixers not come to terms on a one-year extension this offseason, the five-time All-Star would be eligible to sign a three-year extension next offseason.

Brown, the sixth-place finisher in last year's voting for NBA MVP, spent 10 years with the Boston Celtics before being traded to Philadelphia for Paul George, two first-round picks (one of which includes complicated conditions that could turn it into a swap) and two second-round picks.

Brown has faced off against the Sixers more than any other team in his NBA career, making it especially ironic that the Sixers were the team to end the 2024 NBA Finals MVP's tenure in Boston – not just by trading for him in July, but by finally eliminating the Celtics from the playoffs in last year's first round and prompting significant changes in Boston.

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