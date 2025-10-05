Sixers future draft pick tracker

In order to build a sustainable winner in today's NBA, any team must create a nucleus of young, cost-effective contributors. The primary way to do that: drafting often and drafting well.

So, as the Sixers approach a potential two-timeline roster build -- trying to maximize their short-term championship aspirations while protecting their future -- the organization's draft capital is crucial.

While many teams with bloated cap sheets like the Sixers have are more likely to be strapped for draft picks, the Sixers have a rather strong collection of future considerations in their hands as they move forward.

Whenever the Sixers make a transaction involving draft picks, this tracker will be updated to reflect where the team's asset base stands.

2026

• The Sixers owe their 2026 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a top-four protection. If the Sixers' first-rounder lands in the top four picks, they would keep the pick and that protection would roll over to 2027. If the pick ends up in the top four again in 2027, the Sixers would instead send Oklahoma City their 2027 second-round pick. The Sixers sent out this pick in a 2020 trade with Oklahoma City which included Al Horford and Danny Green.

• The Sixers owe their 2026 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards. The Sixers sent out this pick in a 2021 trade with Oklahoma City which included George Hill. The recipient of the pick will depend on where it lands relative to two other picks involved in ensuing trades with swap rights, but the Sixers do not have ownership of it.

Round 1 Round 2 • Own (if 1-4)

none

2027

• If the Sixers have not yet conveyed a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they will owe their 2027 first-round pick to OKC with a top-four protection. If they convey a first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2026, the Sixers will control their own 2027 first-round pick. If the Sixers do not convey a first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2026 or 2027, the Sixers will instead send Oklahoma City their 2027 second-round pick.

• The Sixers own their 2027 second-round pick, unless they have to convey it to the Oklahoma City Thunder as a result of their first-round pick landing in the top four in 2026 and 2027.

• The Sixers own the more favorable of the 2027 second-round picks of the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. The Sixers gained this pick in a trade with the Washington Wizards in 2025 which included Reggie Jackson and Jared Butler.



Round 1 Round 2 • Own (if 2026 first-round pick is 1-4,

this pick is owed to OKC if 5-30)

• Own (unless 2026 first-round pick is 1-4

AND 2027 first-round pick is 1-4)

• More favorable of PHX/GSW



2028

• The Sixers owe their 2028 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets with a top-eight protection if they convey their 2026 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the Sixers convey their 2026 first-round pick to Oklahoma City and their 2028 first-round pick falls in the top eight, or if the Sixers do not convey their 2026 first-round pick to Oklahoma City, they will instead send their 2028 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers sent out this pick in a trade with Brooklyn in 2022 which included Ben Simmons and James Harden.

• The Sixers own the 2028 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers gained this pick in a trade with Los Angeles in 2023 which included James Harden.

• The Sixers own their 2028 second-round pick, unless they have to convey it to the Brooklyn Nets as a result of their 2028 first-round pick not conveying to the Brooklyn Nets.



• The Sixers own the 2028 second-round pick of the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers gained this pick in the 2025 trade with Washington.



• The Sixers own the 2028 second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons with a top-55 protection. If the pick is not conveyed to the Sixers in 2028, the Detroit Pistons' obligation will be extinguished. The Sixers gained this pick in a trade with Detroit in 2024 which included Danuel House Jr.

Round 1 Round 2 • Own (if 1-8 or if 2026 first-round pick is 1-4)

• LAC

• Own (unless 2026 first-round pick is 1-4

or 2026 first-round pick is 5-30

AND 2028 first-round pick is 1-8)

• GSW

• DET (if 56-60)



2029

• The Sixers own their 2029 first-round pick.

• The Sixers have the right to swap 2029 first-round picks with the Los Angeles Clippers with a top-three protection. The Sixers gained this right in the 2023 trade with Los Angeles.

• The Sixers own their 2029 second-round pick.

Round 1 Round 2 • More favorable of own/LAC

(unless LAC first-round pick is 1-3)

• Own



2030

• The Sixers own their 2030 first-round pick.

• The Sixers owe their 2030 second-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. The Sixers sent out this pick in a trade with Dallas in 2025 which included Caleb Martin and Quentin Grimes.

• The Sixers own the 2030 second-round pick of the Washington Wizards. The Sixers gained this pick in the 2025 trade with Washington.



• The Sixers own the more favorable of the 2030 second-round picks of the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. The Sixers gained this pick in the 2025 trade with Washington.

Round 1 Round 2 • Own

• WAS

• More favorable of POR/PHX



2031

• The Sixers own their 2031 first-round pick.



• The Sixers own their 2031 second-round pick.



Round 1 Round 2 • Own

• Own



2032

• The Sixers own their 2032 first-round pick.



• The Sixers own their 2032 second-round pick.