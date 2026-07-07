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July 07, 2026

World Cup by the numbers: How many cheesesteaks and beers were sold at Lincoln Financial Field?

FIFA releases data on the purchasing habits of the nearly 410,000 fans who attended the six matches in Philly.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment World Cup
Philly world cup numbers Mike Segar/Reuters

More than 409,000 fans attended Philadelphia's six World Cup matches. Above, France fans celebrate their team's 1-0 knockout-round win over Paraguay on July 4.

For Philadelphia's six World Cup matches, 409,894 fans from over 190 countries and territories packed into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, FIFA said.

After the conclusion of the city's last game — France's 1-0 knockout-round victory over Paraguay on Saturday — soccer's governing body released statistics that provided a glimpse into the purchasing habits of the masses.

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Over the course of all six matches, here’s a look at some of the top-selling concession items:

• 290,000+ beers
• 55,000+ hot dogs
• 46,000+ soft pretzels
• 37,000+ crab fries
• 26,500+ cheesesteaks

FIFA said an estimated 20,000 pounds of food that wasn't sold was donated to food banks throughout the region. 

Some of the most popular retail items sold in Philly included France jerseys, as well as World Cup hats, soccer balls, scarves and plushies.

To keep the pitch in top condition, the grounds crew tallied over 730 miles of mowing. Around 1,900 volunteers from over 90 countries also traveled to the stadium complex to assist with the effort.

Philly’s audience also contributed to the United States reaching the highest combined attendance out of any host nation in World Cup history, FIFA said in a post on X on Saturday.

Although Philly’s matches are over, the FIFA Fan Festival in Lemon Hill will stay up and running through the conclusion of the tournament. Rebecca Schuchart, host city director for Philadelphia, said in a statement that the city’s daily event has become "one of the most attended" of its kind in the country.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor to see how Philly truly embraced the FIFA World Cup," Schuchart said. "... The passion here was made abundantly clear to the millions who tuned in across the globe. Our thanks to the Eagles for welcoming us into their home and the City of Philadelphia for supporting us every step of the way — the entire region was key in making this tournament a great success in Philly."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment World Cup Philadelphia FIFA Soccer Lincoln Financial Field Attendance

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